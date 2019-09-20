Here's How Taylor Swift Outsmarted Her Record Label And Revolutionized The Music Industry
Taylor Swift taking back her own music might have been the most consequential move in 2021. Here's the backstory into how she outsmarted her record label.
Taylor Swift taking back her own music might have been the most consequential move in 2021. Here's the backstory into how she outsmarted her record label.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
James Lindsay attempted to argue against teaching critical race theory in schools but his rapid fire delivery left everyone's head spinning.
Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States.
Taylor Swift taking back her own music might have been the most consequential move in 2021. Here's the backstory into how she outsmarted her record label.
Maybe if the cars ran on a more regular schedule? And were linked together, somehow?
Vanity license plates let you choose what you want your car to tell the world — but unfortunately, there are limits on what you can express. In 2021, the state of Ohio rejected a lot of, uh, creative applications.
In this unearthed interview with Howard Stern, Jamie Foxx reveals how he took getting nominated for an Academy Award for "Ray" as an excuse to party, until Oprah introduced him to Sidney Poitier and completely changed his life's trajectory.
You can get 256GB of additional storage for 25 bucks, or splurge for a 512GB micro SD card for just $60.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Why are people spending thousands on NFTs despite being ugly as sin? Solar Sands takes a deep dive into why the process rewards quantity over quality.
The comedian's brand of satire once made him the perfect culture critic. But as his latest Internet imbroglio proves, his smarter act is out while righteous indignation runs amok.
This week's characters include a man who became an instant meme after his NFTs were stolen, a guy who thinks a CEO who earns $1.5 billion isn't rich, a "Sesame Street" character who had a meltdown over a rock and a pundit with an opinion so bad it was dubbed "the worst take of 2022."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Home cook Joshua Weissman has a simple Chow Mien recipe that you can easily whip up in under two dollars with some added protein.
Women in the fire service worry about their fertility. A new study shows their concerns may be valid.
An animation that demonstrates how the virus infects human cells by binding itself to our receptors. Then, the spike protein transforms itself, letting the virus infiltrate our cells.
As the NBA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Lakers' 33-game winning streak, we look at other marks likely to stand the test of time.
It's not the most glamorous side of sports, but most game days simply couldn't happen without portable toilets and the people who maintain them. We look at how the stalwart stalls have helped bring fans closer to the game.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
This week, we've also got a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
For many people that speak three languages, there can be moments where we draw a complete blank.
A history of "Brand Twitter," from companies' earliest attempts to be funny and go viral on social media to their experiments with humanization, and both the success and criticism their presence on Twitter has inspired. (From 2019)
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
He was one of the last surviving major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood
This is how a Windows XP bug, which Microsoft eventually fixed, began a chain reaction of faux public wi-fi networks.
Are you rough on your boots? The design of the MACV-1 from GoRuck is inspired by the Vietnam-era jungle boot, and it's made to hold up under some of the worst conditions imaginable.
The "Hillbilly Elegy" author is running for Senate with a new, fiery, right-wing persona. Is it an act? Or is something more interesting going on?
"Technically I have four felonies on my record," the Dennis actor said.
This selection of gourmet popcorn is infused with the flavor of wine, spirits and cocktails. Even better, you can save $5 with coupon code QEQMPK.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan realizes that many of Donald Trump's biggest supporters are in total denial about the Capitol riot one year later.
On a visit to Hong Kong, ProPublica reporter Caroline Chen encountered a 21-day quarantine, a bevy of COVID tests, universal masking and, finally, a fear-free family holiday.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
After his long-haul flight, the tennis star spent the night at the airport trying to convince authorities he had the necessary documentation, to no avail.
Radiohead's "Creep" sounds strangely good as a country music ballad.
As expected, the announcement triggered a wave of nostalgia among users who rummaged through their drawers to unearth their iconic BlackBerry. The appeal has been nearly universal.
The new variant is spreading quickly enough to inundate hospitals that were already buckling under the cumulative toll of every previous surge.
Andrew Callaghan talks to Jake Angeli AKA the QAnon Shaman and tries to understand his thinking on the anniversary of January 6.
It's free, fun and feverishly addictive.
The problem started way before omicron.
The highly qualified group is ready to change the narrative around big-mountain climbing.
Peter McIndoe, the founder of Gen Z-based conspiracy theory "Birds Aren't Real," had a bit of a snafu with his beverage on live television.
A local dealership stepped up and did the right thing.