Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
DIGG NAMESPACE | CORONAVIRUS

Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.

'THE INTERNET DOESN'T REWARD THE REASONABLE'
esquire.com

The comedian's brand of satire once made him the perfect culture critic. But as his latest Internet imbroglio proves, his smarter act is out while righteous indignation runs amok.

YOU FINALLY MADE A MONKEY OUT OF ME

This week's characters include a man who became an instant meme after his NFTs were stolen, a guy who thinks a CEO who earns $1.5 billion isn't rich, a "Sesame Street" character who had a meltdown over a rock and a pundit with an opinion so bad it was dubbed "the worst take of 2022."

WHEN YOU GOTTA GO, YOU GOTTA GO
espn.com

It's not the most glamorous side of sports, but most game days simply couldn't happen without portable toilets and the people who maintain them. We look at how the stalwart stalls have helped bring fans closer to the game.

*ADD TO READING LIST*

With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x