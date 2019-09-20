Here's How Soon We'll Be Able To Charge An Electric Car In 10 Minutes
DC fast charging will revolutionize how fast electric cars can be repowered and make range anxiety a thing of the past.
DC fast charging will revolutionize how fast electric cars can be repowered and make range anxiety a thing of the past.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Sam Bankman-Fried left Coffeezilla stunned by how much he describes yield farming as a fraudulent investing scam.
The average worker commutes roughly 28 minutes, one way, to work. How long does it take you?
Hidefumi Yoshida, a self-described tears teacher, holds workshops in Japan where he helps grown-ups learn to let go, and cry.
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial content is seeing a boost on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, encouraging creators to pivot their usual format.
Texas' social media regulation kicked in this week.
E! News helpfully breaks down this perplexing moment from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where Kendall Jenner struggled to cut a cucumber.
I would like to know so I can shake their hand.
A string of embarrassing incidents has led many to question whether the young congressman from North Carolina was really ready for the job.
Netflix used to be an underdog DVD by mail rental business who miraculously was able to slay their biggest competitor, Blockbuster. However, this year, their luck might be running out.
Photographer Brennan Gilmore shares how he captured a stunning photo of the Andromeda galaxy from his own backyard.
Why did we change our minds?
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
DC fast charging will revolutionize how fast electric cars can be repowered and make range anxiety a thing of the past.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's chief wildlife biologist Laura Francoeur reveals how they keep birds and planes from striking each other in the sky.
The owner of a house on North Carolina's Outer Banks that washed out to sea this week said he bought it not realizing how vulnerable it was to severe storms.
Did you know he sends Dakota Fanning a birthday present every year?
A cool behind-the-scenes peek at the visual effects in "The Book Of Boba Fett."
Men love to ask her about it.
Tag yourself — I'm either "Unexpected item in bagging area" or "Summoned Demon."
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Shaquille O'Neal is often considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but was he actually that good? Here's a retrospective of his roller coaster NBA career.
For our new Crypto Diaries series, a New Yorker who's in 97 Discords walks us through his "degen headspace."
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
How a radical abortion opponent ended up dumpster-diving for remains.
Olsen took Vanity Fair's polygraph test and, when asked her thoughts about Haim in the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film, she was honest — but not honest enough.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
In the wake of MCR's new song "The Foundations of Decay," people are losing their minds. Please enjoy fans' perfect memes about it.
As countries across the continent face off in the Eurovision Song Contest, one guy completely nails the way the host of the competition sounds like.
Rustling up a great dinner is easier than ever with these helpful kitchen tools.
Surfers from around the globe flock to Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of catching a 100-foot wave. Here's how a submarine canyon helped make waves bigger than anywhere else on the planet.
The masterpiece was almost certainly acquired by a billionaire collector, but the mystery of which one, exactly, has only deepened in the days since the sale.
In honor of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's last day, here's a compilation of some of her best exchanges with Peter Doocy.
Den of Geek's contributors and readers choose the best of the best TV comedies from the past 15 years.
Denis-Carl Robidoux used a Gugusse Roller to scan the 35mm trailers of over a thousand movies, and the result evokes pure nostalgia.
A cautionary tale about why you steer clear of any food that's expired.
Vine is now defunct but its six-second videos loop on in people's minds.
For your low-stakes moral quandaries.
Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian troops on a key part of the battlefield, but they can't cross the river in order to do so without getting killed.
Is the U.S. destined to have a recession in 2022?
CNN's Nic Robertson explains what Finland joining NATO could mean for the country's relationship with Russia.
Khalid Shahin and his sister Jameelah found this old "Legend of Zelda" cartoon and added raunchy dialogue from MTV's "Beavis and Butthead." (From 2021)
In a comedy first, the late actor-comedian self-shot a final hour of new stand-up to be released in the event of his death: "The material's fantastic. ... I hope people appreciate that he did this."
Jimmy Kimmel reacted to the news of North Korea's first case of COVID-19 with an educated guess of how it arrived there.
Campaigns that started with criticizing school board members and librarians have turned their attention to tech companies such as OverDrive and Epic, which operated for years without drawing much controversy.
This week, we've also got a NYT columnist who feels like women's bodily autonomy is bad for men, a 26-year-old enjoying his life in NYC and a guy who thinks a baby formula shortage is not actually a big deal.
BritMonkey makes the case that the lack of affordable housing can be tied to pretty much every problem in the world.