Here's How Removing A Freeway Has Transformed Seattle's Waterfront
Here's what happened to Seattle when city planners got rid of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
Here's what happened to Seattle when city planners got rid of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The news adds to concerns over secrecy surrounding the outbreak and its origins.
As we bid adieu to Conan O'Brien's 28-year late night run, it's fun to look back on one of his show's greatest characters: a cigar-smoking puppet with no mercy for nerds.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
There's being good at your job and there's wizards like this.
Big money loves silence.
As recent graduates start exploring the job market, they should take comfort in the fact that these noteworthy authors took a sometimes winding path to literary superstardom.
Here's what happened to Seattle when city planners got rid of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
A new Mario Golf is out today for the Nintendo Switch – but what's the consensus? Chris takes a look at what the critics think in this review roundup.
This question from the William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition is a head-scratcher but here's one way to solve it.
"If you can go from sweet and sour to the full flavor and know what the flavor is, then your sense of smell is probably in pretty good shape."
A first vacation together is an important milestone in any relationship. Here's how couples can prepare for uninterrupted time together.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A traveler meets an interesting old man in the Japanese countryside with quite the story to tell.
They're even made in an old GM factory, in case anyone over there forgot.
Homer Simpson, erstwhile nuclear safety technician and current human resources expert, performs Conan O'Brien's exit interview, with at least one dig at his former "Simpsons" writing days.
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
The six-time NBA champion has a new bourbon. And a memoir coming soon. And some candid thoughts about great players past and present.
A kestrel was spotted at the Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England hovering in place while keeping its head still. And we're still figuring out the physics of this extraordinary animal.
This week, we've also got "I shoulda never smoke that sh*t" and Jake Gyllenhaal's reaction to Taylor Swift's re-release of "Red."
On the PS Vita's 10th anniversary, former Sony executives explain the history of the handheld and how it impacted the successful PS4 that followed it.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
Not where we work, but how.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
In his quest to be Conan O'Brien's "best guest of all time" on his final TBS episode, Jack Black hurt himself but he still sang a heartfelt tribute to the late night legend a la Bette Midler.
"When I went to get my college entrance test results, the administrators sat me down first to ask about my name. They thought I was messing around."
Whenever UFOs make the news, standards of skepticism start to slip.
If you visit Iceland, it's likely you'll take a dip in one of the country's trademark geothermal pools. Here's how Iceland's unique geographic features taught Johnny Harris about the property of water on the body.
Money doesn't buy happiness but it sure helps. Redditor u/Imaginary-Cycle-5600 posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking what was the easiest way to make a million dollars and the community enthusiastically obliged many helpful (and hilarious) answers.
Some people fight gravity. Some people laugh in gravity's face.
The company's cutthroat corporate culture cripples critical coverage — and your right to know.
Wealthy allies of former president Donald Trump have spent millions on films, rallies and other efforts to tout falsehoods about the 2020 vote.
After 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien said good bye to late night and graciously thanked all the people who helped him along the way.
Meat scientists have analyzed what happens when you grill beef — and exactly what kind of cooking methods give steak the perfect flavor.
The pop star paid her father up to $16,000 per month, on top of hefty legal fees, over the 13 years of her conservatorship.
Doctors from India and the UK can't get over the high cost of medical care in the United States.
How workers manufacturing products like aloe jelly and gardening gloves also became the influencers selling them.
The "Fast" franchise has dropped cars out of planes, featured weapons of mass destruction and even gone to space — but 20 years ago, it all started with a little, pitch-perfect movie about two inextricably bonded racers.
The judges concluded that Giuliani's continued practice of law was a threat to "the public interest.
Greg from Apple Explained reveals the etymology of Apple's initial intentions behind the use of the prefix 'i' in all of their products.
Many factors can raise your chances of heart disease, but restless leg syndrome has been associated with two times the risk.
New laws in Maryland and Montana set limits on law enforcement using consumer genetic databases. Will other states follow?
It's something we should do more, being open and transparent about the money and time involved being part of a bridal party.
Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved
On social media post-pandemic, everyone is ready to become a protagonist.