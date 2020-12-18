👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

86 diggs persephonemagazine.com

I've heard the take on the song as "rapey" a couple of times over the years, and the concern usually centers in on one line: "Say, what's in this drink," which many contemporary listeners assume is a reference to a date rape drug. But narrowing in on this particular line divorces it from its own internal context, and having only passing familiarity with the song divorces it from its cultural context.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample