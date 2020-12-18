Here's How Non-Player Characters Always React When You're Right Behind Them
Joel Haver imagines what a tailing mission is like from the perspective of the NPC.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
The Celebrity 100 is Forbes' annual ranking of the world's highest-paid entertainers. This year's top-earning stars turned the business of celebrity into $6.1 billion.
Also this week, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, tell me without telling me, and don't worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.
I've heard the take on the song as "rapey" a couple of times over the years, and the concern usually centers in on one line: "Say, what's in this drink," which many contemporary listeners assume is a reference to a date rape drug. But narrowing in on this particular line divorces it from its own internal context, and having only passing familiarity with the song divorces it from its cultural context.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
All of us who love America need to make an effort to reconnect and rebuild our faith and trust in one another.
Two torturous reunions with Jennifer Aniston, a 27-year-old married girlfriend, an Oscar and more.
There's no wavelength of light that corresponds to magenta so why can some people still see it?
COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party.
They really are not as unique as they think they are.
We're going to go from desperately wishing for a vaccine, any vaccine, to having a cornucopia of choices. But that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to have much ability to choose between them.
The green fronds that grow along much of India's shoreline have large potential as a sustainable food source, while helping to fight climate change.
Tomatoes don't last forever as this timelapse demonstrates.
Yes, the Air Force actually once wanted to do this.
The Australian singer has received criticism for removing disabled people from their own narrative.
Life is a never-ending series of prestigious lists you don't qualify for.
Here's why Americans call turkey "turkey."
The Trump administration has resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. I witnessed the latest one.
As the former mayor of a town with an 18-route bus system and a giant pothole problem, Buttigieg will now have to shepherd Biden's national infrastructure plan.
Elise Roth loses herself as a race announcer reciting the lyrics to Eminem's signature song.
Clinical trials like this one begin with just a small number of participants and grow in size through later phases. In this study, participants are paid and can earn up to $600.
Jean-Luc Brunel was accused in the US of raping and procuring underage women for Epstein and had planned to give evidence to investigators.
Binghamton, New York, got a record amount of snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, with accumulation exceeding three feet.
The unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. We talked to a panel of economists to find out what other measures can shed light on whether we're in a short-term crisis — or the start of a long recession.
Kew Gardens botanists also named a new toadstool found at Heathrow airport and a bizarre scaly shrub from Namibia
Here are some of the most prominent policies in European cities to become car-free.
When you're younger, life is all fun and games. But there are some truths you don't fully realize until you're all grown up.
"I don't think they knew going into it that I was willing to put up a fight," says Lauren Kwei in an exclusive interview. "I don't think they knew who they were dealing with."
Someone inserted the comedian ripping into the franchise while facing down Mando.
A tale of a botanical mystery, colonialism and savvy marketing.
Don't write it off as a gimmick. St. Peter Stiftskulinarium's Silent Night dinner is Europe's hottest holiday affair.
A dog is a man's best friend and competitor.
When Santa gets home from a long night of delivering presents, shouldn't he get to enjoy a cold one in the buff? This sweater sure thinks he should.
2020 saw many aspiring entrepreneurs hit pause on plans for new restaurants — or scrap them altogether for something new
There are some phrases you just use without really stopping to think what they mean.
The endless march through an endless March.
The Golden Fourteen were largely forgotten — but a few veterans and descendants could change that.
It's almost like two different languages are being spoken.
A Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, at times creating chaos and confusion.
The Congress member would become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed by the Senate.
