Here's How Long Voting Lines Undermine American Democracy
How can Americans say they're the land of the free and have to face ridiculously long lines at the polls?
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
Well, that's one way to finish a meal.
Here's the story of how Yahoo!, once one of the most prominent web services companies in the world, met its downfall.
This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.
The money it would cost to destroy the tickets is far cheaper than the $9 million that it would cost the pizza chain if the tickets ended up in the hands of the general public and were redeemed for prizes.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
Perhaps focusing on today's real harms could help us figure out how to start dealing with climate change. Here's one way to do that: by looking at the most significant climate threat unfolding in your own backyard.
Six students tested positive for covid-19 days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home.
A fully satisfying slow motion sensory experience.
Police departments — and how they operate — revolve around systems built by men. Systems that killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, and so many others. Systems that are broken. As the country grapples with how to move forward, it's time to listen to new voices: women.
There's a revolution in consumer content quality brewing and the movie and film studios don't seem to be paying much attention.
Some pets rise to the occasion. Some nonchalantly look on.
When millennials talk about being burned out, they are pointing to the failures of capitalism.
In the late 2000s, the CIA conducted a research project with Harvard University called Project Looking Glass, designed to understand why the intelligence community had failed to foil the September 11 attacks.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
As President Trump has bragged about leveraging his business acumen to financially steward the country, he has managed to lose an estimated $100 million on just two hotels that look like cash cows, but in reality, seem to be money pits.
Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport.
Julie Nolke demonstrates how all of your friends react after you go viral.
With Jimi Hendrix in possession of a three-month UK work permit, and so able to perform openly at last, the most urgent need was to find him a backing band.
Oscar and Emmy winning special effects artist Howard Berger reviews and shares how scenes from movies like "The Wizard of Oz," "The Godfather" and "The Exorcist" were made.
From shapeshifters to demonic corpse eaters, supernatural cats have roamed for centuries in the country's folklore.
After years of frustration, including a denied request for a new stadium in Baltimore, in 1984 Colts owner Irsay avoided eminent domain and gave his team a new home in Indianapolis.
In an exclusive interview, Sharon Stone opens up about the backstory she created for her character Nurse Ratched in Netflix's new series, "Ratched." She also discusses working on movies "Casino" and "Basic Instinct" and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The acclaimed singer was once famous for mythologizing the US. Now his "bossy and bitchy" new album expresses discomfort with the country.
The enthusiasm is contagious.
A Canadian man has been charged with dangerous driving for allegedly taking a nap while his self-driving Tesla car clocked up more than 90 miles per hour.
Andrew Huang had a Eureka! moment when he discovered that every song The Weeknd performs has the same four notes.
A controversial guideline saying people without COVID-19 symptoms didn't need to get tested for the virus came from H.H.S. officials and skipped the C.D.C.'s scientific review process.
A long-planned move to California during the pandemic meant I had to leave my favorite kid pals behind.
Our dream home was less than perfect and certainly didn't live up to the hype from the advertising brochures.
Sometimes the best keyboardists are the ones with paws.
In the fight against insects, plants have evolved an arsenal of ingenious chemical defenses.
In Depth Cine explores how Paul Thomas Anderson pulled off making a film without his favored cinematographer Robert Elswit.
With soul-reviving dancefloor anthems and an imaginative, merch-mad rollout plan (jockstraps!), Lady Gaga showed the world how to be a pop star in 2020.
Ahead of next week's Nielsen-sanctioned start of 2020's fall TV season, here are five questions worth pondering about how this very weird fall TV cycle will play out.
To decide which grill tastes better, YouTube channel The Modern Rogue decided to do a taste test.
Hours before federal police officers cleared a crowded park near the White House with smoke and tear gas on June 1, the lead military police officer in the Department of Defense for the DC region reportedly asked if the DC National Guard had a kind of military heat ray that might be deployed against demonstrators in the nation's capital.
Dennis Rodman, Prince and André 3000 show why we can't get enough wild tailoring right now.
This is so poignant it's painful.
As forests evolve in the face of climate crisis, some surprising methods are being used to track how species migrate.
If you've heard this before, it's because it's the only part of the CT5-V that anyone has talked about since it was introduced. Which is too bad, because it's actually a pretty good car.
We can see this being super handy - or super inconvenient, depending on how often your phone accidentally takes screenshots.
Do not get arrested challenge 2020.
Or some of them, anyway. Here we round up a collection of some of the best things we've seen on Twitter in the last week or so.
Some days you fight fires, some days you fight fire conspiracies.
This is what Polly Pockets, the quintessential toy of the '90s, would look like if they were set in the "Stranger Things" or "Friends" universes.