Here's How Josh Kushner Became The First Billionaire Of His Super-Rich Family
Josh Kushner has largely stayed under the radar compared to his controversial brother but his ascent to billionaire status is worth a closer look.
How American life was changed by a subsidy that ride-hail companies can no longer afford.
Chicago Cubs's Christopher Morel dazzled Wrigley Field on Tuesday night in his first Major League at bat.
Dream job alert!
The 65W USB-C port is best-suited for big devices like laptops and tablets, but it also has three more USB ports with 30W output for phones and accessories.
Scientists have long tried to make sense out of cave lion drawings painted on a cave wall by our ancient ancestors.
Cobalt mining is still fraught with danger and unethical practices, and our dependency is only growing.
The climactic dance scene in "DIrty Dancing" is dramatically improved with "The Muppets" theme song.
He turned 76, released his first work of literary fiction, Liarmouth, and continues to tour the country with his one-man show. What will we ever do without him?
"His 'jokes' tell a different story."
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Crypto boosters such as Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow have been criticized for hyping virtual currency without highlighting the risks.
This compilation of dogs being rescued at the animal shelter will have you crying happy tears of joy.
In the 1970s, the leader of a sect of fundamentalist Mormons launched a campaign of murder that terrorized communities in both Mexico and the U.S., all in the name of God, blood Atonement and domination over his rival Mormon polygamists.
Thirty-six years after the original, "Top Gun: Maverick" eulogizes the actor's entire career, and an America that may not exist anymore.
It's easy to dismiss Bobby McFerrin as a one-hit wonder but his talent knows no bounds, as Todd in the Shadows explains.
The global credit card rivals maintain a strikingly permissive relationship with companies that have been accused of fraud. For one of Mastercard's top executives, that relationship went even further. A BuzzFeed News investigation.
Mexico is emerging as an unlikely savior for U.S. women desperate to terminate their unintended pregnancies.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
"No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively," Swift quipped.
The pandemic made low-wage workers realize they need more stable jobs and that their skills are transferrable.
You had to feel sorry for Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who tied a major-league record for giving up five home runs in the same inning.
Bird up! Adult Swim will get even more chaos from The Eric Andre Show, renewing the series for season six. The pick up was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation on Wed...
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
"New Girl" found a way to appeal to many different audiences, including superfan Prince, who helped change the trajectory of the show, as Jake Johnson explains to Kelly Clarkson.
Martin Shkreli, the infamous "pharma bro" who was sentenced to prison for securities fraud, was released from prison and transferred to a federal halfway house.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Vanity Fair gave several "Star Wars" cast members questions about the series and it was a pure delight for fans.
The S&P thinks Tesla's low-carbon strategy isn't good enough, and neither are their working conditions or business conduct codes.
Comedian Bill Burr explains how the emergency was over before he was even able to evacuate the building.
The shortage is a calamity — not a victory for breastfeeding.
The 20-year deal includes future appearances in Marvel movies and TV series, along with apparel and theme park experiences.
"It's an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen," Ricky Gervais told Stephen Colbert.
A site called 'Waste Russian Time' uses a leaked database of Russian officials, connecting two random individuals in the Russian state services and media.
The Government Disinformation Board has been "paused" and the board's executive director, Nina Jankowicz, has officially resigned from her position, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz.
Samuel Habib, a 21-year-old filmmaker, reveals what life is like as an adult with a disability in a world built for abled people.
Whether or not its a joke, the image plays up the notion that Russian forces are fighting with inferior small arms.
Feeling like you're bad at your job is miserable. Worse, it's also more likely to lead to professional burnout.
From elbow grease and chemicals to some expensive laser treatment, here's how to remove rust on a $1 or $50,000 budget.
If you were thrilled or even underwhelmed by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Den of Geek has some movies that will make excellent follow-ups to Marvel's latest MCU entry.
If you give women microloans to "start a small business," many of them will sign up for MLMs selling cosmetics and weight loss products.
The B1M explores how Toronto is becoming the Manhattan of Canada with their new supertall skyscrapers under construction.
The reality show arch-villain has launched a crypto real estate company with her husband.
Hunter Read left his job to pursue his passion for glass art and craft artsy marbles. It has long hours and is physically demanding. But he loves it.