Here's How Greta Gerwig Mastered The Art Of Awkwardness
Greta Gerwig's mannerisms on screen are unlike anyone else in Hollywood.
They pretty much summed up the entire ethos of the show in about a minute, using only peanut butter jelly sandwiches and water. It's brilliant and perfect satire.
Why is the Roomba company worth $1.7 billion to Amazon? It's not the dust, it's the data.
Australian shepherd Spot has been trained to play Connect Four, just don't try to block her path to winning.
Instagram sucks!!! Thanks!!
Focusing on anything, let alone a book, has been hard lately. These are the titles that reignited our love for literature.
A new "tweets per month" feature started appearing on some users' profiles recently. To say people have mixed reactions would be an understatement.
Every meat eater loves a nice jerky, right? So why stop at beef? Let's explore everything that dried meat can offer.
EVO 2022 starts today, so what better way to celebrate than to watch one competitor lose because he stood up from the match too early. Hilarious and sad at the same time.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO-to-worker pay ratio hit 324-to-1 last year. So that's fun.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Cracked.com's Roger Horton explains why you'll never own your own home.
A conspiracy-monger at last faces the consequences of warping the facts.
Bill Maher summarizes how Joe Biden absolutely crushed it this week after testing positive for COVID.
We love trying snacks from around the world, and these well-liked snacks from Turkey are no exception.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
MayTree turns the popular children's television show theme song into a banger.
"I started hysterically crying—sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air," McCain recounted to the masses for some reason.
Madison County schools and the sheriff's office to add AR-15 rifles in the schools to enhance security. Here's what's happening.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Corporate mergers are bad, and we should feel bad about them.
Indiana's near-total abortion ban, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, takes effect Sept. 15. Exceptions for rape and incest remain in the law.
Sure, it just looks like a fun short sleeve button-up with pineapples on it, right? Wrong! It's also made with pineapple fiber that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Get lost in time with this footage from the 1990s, via the Kinolibrary archival library, of a Russian supermarket.
TikTok is making way for new fan communities that are growing independent of decades-old websites, but legal troubles remain constant.
John Leguizamo took to Instagram to speak out against the recent casting of James Franco as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the upcoming independent film, "Alina of Cuba."
Mike Ehrmantraut presents how to make the quintessential easy lunch.
Americans love it. But the science is getting even weirder.
The former "iCarly" actress opens up about her abusive mother, struggles with eating disorders and her Nickelodeon child star past in her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
"Remember, you have to get all your stuff done before we go to Hawaii!"
The documents drive home the extent that Depp's team relied on misogyny to attack Heard—and celebs who supported him are quietly distancing themselves.
This summer DIY artist Handy Geng wanted to make sure the youths in his neighborhood had a next level water fight.
Collision near the home of actor known for films including "Donnie Brasco" left her vehicle "engulfed in flames."
Plus the number one thing to avoid when crafting your profile.
Roy Wood Jr. played the "bailiff" in the Alex Jones trial and had a field day at the conspiracy theorist's expense.
Yes, the main characters have great chemistry and that one song is super catchy, but is that enough to make up for the rampant pro-military messaging in "Purple Hearts"? Uh, no.
"It's just business." You hear it whenever some marginalized community loses a necessary service, or when a sick person is denied sorely needed coverage for their health, or when a laborer's basic humanity is impugned.
Britney Spears's signature song sounds amazing on a random electronic orchestra of tech appliances and electric toothbrushes.
There are countless online comics, but exceedingly few are truly transcendent. "PBF" subverts expectations in hilarious ways, and uses surrealism like a surgeon uses a scalpel.
PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers.
Weatherman Greg Dutra, from ABC 7 Chicago, had the funniest "eureka" moment on live television.
Étienne Klein's tweet was liked and retweeted thousands of times before he revealed he was trolling and the photo showed a slice of sausage, not Proxima Centauri.
Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic comic "The Sandman" is visually stunning and features a strong cast, but it struggles to bring the sprawling story to the screen.
Mark Hamill got another opportunity to work at Jack In The Box's drive thru and this time, his boss was happy he did the funny voices.
Sam Alvey hasn't won a UFC fight in four years. But he's married to an "America's Next Top Model" winner, has six kids and 57 pets, including a one-eyed hairless rescue cat.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the tragedy.