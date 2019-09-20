Here's How Faithful 'Mortal Kombat' The Movie Is To The Video Games
If you're a "Mortal Kombat" fan, you're going to experience a lot of deja vu when you watch the movie.
On April 4, Ponzu, a cat influencer with 34,000 followers on Instagram, was killed in McCarren Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, after a child allegedly attacked the animal in front of a fair amount of people.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
The news cycle may have moved on from the "Ever Given," but the "Ever Given" still hasn't moved on from its holding spot in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the Suez Canal after almost a month.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
Toronto residents have been advised to shelter in place, under restrictions that rise and fall according to the pandemic, since March 2020, when the coronavirus first reached North America. That long-term lockdown was hard enough on people with means and a roof over their heads.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be down?
Joel Haver makes an astute observation about too many science fiction movies.
The descendants of pets abandoned by those fleeing the Chernobyl disaster are now striking up a curious relationship with humans charged with guarding the contaminated area.
This week's characters include a United States Senator making a salty social media post, an NFL team with an ill-advised tweet and more.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Corn, wheat, soybeans, vegetable oils: A small handful of commodities form the backbone of much of the world's diet and they're dramatically more expensive, flashing alarm signals for global shopping budgets.
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
Maybe you're familiar with this thing known as Everesting, in which people pick a hill of a certain height and bicycle or run up and down it until they've climbed the equivalent height of Mount Everest.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more, from "Mortal Kombat" to Netflix's fantasy series "Shadow and Bone" to Aubrey Plaza's trippy film "Black Bear."
Just because the web has become more ubiquitous, that doesn't mean it's become better.
A gender reveal blast in Kingston, New Hampshire could be felt for miles.
As a costume piece, it's highly impractical. And no, it's not the weird breast plate.
Opinions over "Mortal Kombat" have been deeply divided. Here's what the reviewers are saying.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Held mostly in a train station, this year's Academy Awards will be the most unusual ever. Get ready with our guide to the oddest incidents in its 92-year history.
Look, we're cultivating an aesthetic, and this housecoat pulls it all together. Lazy Sunday chic.
It's been a challenging year, but mom has been a real trooper. Show her some love with top-notch candles, robes, cheese tasting boxes, watches and more at Huckberry.
This is the only hat you need. It's 100% waterproof and crushable, and it has four-way stretch. It combines the best of extreme performance with versatile styling to solve all the issues of traditional hats.
Skateboarding has never followed a rulebook, which means that on some level, a piece about learning how to skate probably defies its countercultural roots.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.
The Shchit-2 was a missile-like system designed to protect Soviet military space stations from attack.
Clive Wilkinson Architects championed open offices for big companies such as Google and Microsoft. Now, as the pandemic has led to a massive overhaul of work life, they envision something completely different.
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
The most efficient car on the list gets 39 mpg combined and another car can go 490 miles on a single tank of gas.
Try asking any French-speaking person to say the sentence, "A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around eight o'clock," in French.
Caitlyn Jenner is not Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday her plans to run for governor of California as current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to face a recall later this year.
We use this phrase with wanton abandon, but for people outside of the country, it sounds horrifying.
This slick window unit helps move out the hot air, and give you some nice circulation of those stuff days.
According to the researchers, other calculations of the risk of indoor transmission have omitted too many factors to accurately quantify that risk.
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
Which jobs are heading back to the office and which can stay home varies widely.
Regulating nicotine has reportedly been under discussion at the FDA since the 1990s, but low-nicotine cigarettes are not the slam dunk you'd expect.
If you give a mealworm a cookie, he's going to ask for a glass of milk.
The health of our bodies and microbiomes may depend on society's return to lifestyles that expose us to bacteria, despite the risks.
Join us. Perhaps you can help solve a mystery — or at least dive into the mysteries behind "Unsolved Mysteries."
Tom Scott demonstrates the key differences between high explosives and low explosives.
The scent industry boomed during the pandemic. But for me, calming candles weren't enough.
This week, we've also got the European Super League fiasco and "me on my wedding night."
Gwen the cat attempts to fool her owner into thinking she's asleep.