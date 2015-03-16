Here's How Different The Summer Of 2021 Is Going To Be Compared To 2020, In A Nutshell
We're so glad to be in 2021 than in 2020.
The Disney star at the center of TikTok teen obsession talks about "Drivers License," his appreciation of Harry Styles and his feelings about coming out.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A curious shutterbug discovers some old, undeveloped film inside a vintage camera he purchased and went to a professional lab to see what it contained.
Byrne is on a roll playing women in varying degrees of crisis.
A water quality crisis has been hiding in the ritzy Hamptons, but the pandemic pushed it over the edge. Will clean-up efforts be too little too late?
The roads in the Himalayans can be scary.
Over 90,000 people have joined r/SemenRetention in the hope of storing their sacred male energy.
Why is it so rare to find naturally blue colored foods in nature? Adam Ragusea goes on a deep dive behind our lack of blue foods.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Netflix and Hulu, including "F9" and horror-comedy "Werewolves Within."
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd's murder. CNN is updating this blog live.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Why?" Cohen said on Kimmel's show. "Because there's documentary evidence that's in their [prosecutors'] possession."
Comedians, actors, and late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, Reggie Watts, Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer and Adam Pally, pay tribute to the work and influence of Conan O'Brien ahead of his TBS finale.
He's not the bat man we deserve, but he's the bat man we need.
In 2012, Sami Osmakac was 25 years old, broke and struggling with mental illness. His family wanted to get him help. The FBI wanted him to plot a terrorist attack. (From 2015)
There is no strong evidence to support the claim that dietary supplements have a big effect on weight loss.
Here's the psychology behind why romantic partners begin to refer to each other with pet names like "baby."
An attorney who specializes in these cases walked us through what's next for Britney Spears, step by step.
Big money loves silence.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's almost frustrating enough to make you want to quit coffee.
Mike Pompeo's CAVPAC is now using the concept of 'pipehitters' to lure brain-wormed military devotees into supporting his political rise.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
As we bid adieu to Conan O'Brien's 28-year late night run, it's fun to look back on one of his show's greatest characters: a cigar-smoking puppet with no mercy for nerds.
A journey towards self-acceptance as trans non-binary.
Working from home, and the rise in the value of Bitcoin, are just some of the many reasons why ransomware is on the rise.
It's super satisfying to watch the floor boards pop up with a suction cup.
On November 12, 2012, Belizean police announced that they were seeking John McAfee for questioning in connection with the murder of his neighbor. Six months earlier, I began an in-depth investigation into McAfee's life. This is the chronicle of that investigation. (This story is from 2012. McAfee died by suicide in prison on June 23, 2021, after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US.)
You can put the word "medical" in front of their name, but that doesn't change the fact that leeches are predatory, parasitic worms whose livelihood depends on sucking blood from another host animal.
Here's what happened to Seattle when city planners got rid of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
A Florida high-rise that collapsed early Thursday was determined to be unstable a year ago, according to a researcher at Florida International University.
The news adds to concerns over secrecy surrounding the outbreak and its origins.
A traveler meets an interesting old man in the Japanese countryside with quite the story to tell.
There's being good at your job and there's wizards like this.
A new Mario Golf is out today for the Nintendo Switch – but what's the consensus? Chris takes a look at what the critics think in this review roundup.
A kestrel was spotted at the Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England hovering in place while keeping its head still. And we're still figuring out the physics of this extraordinary animal.
As recent graduates start exploring the job market, they should take comfort in the fact that these noteworthy authors took a sometimes winding path to literary superstardom.
"If you can go from sweet and sour to the full flavor and know what the flavor is, then your sense of smell is probably in pretty good shape."
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
A first vacation together is an important milestone in any relationship. Here's how couples can prepare for uninterrupted time together.
They're even made in an old GM factory, in case anyone over there forgot.
Homer Simpson, erstwhile nuclear safety technician and current human resources expert, performs Conan O'Brien's exit interview, with at least one dig at his former "Simpsons" writing days.
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
The six-time NBA champion has a new bourbon. And a memoir coming soon. And some candid thoughts about great players past and present.