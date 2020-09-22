Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
These are TIME's 100 most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of 2020.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
The first sign for Hala Khouri that something dangerous, if not exactly new, was spreading in her world of health practitioners was "Plandemic," a viral video filled with misinformation and conspiracy theories about the spread of COVID-19.
The new coronavirus seems so strange because it has our full attention in a way most viruses don't.
The acclaimed director has an unimpeachable body of work, but why isn't it more extensive? The answer lies in the long list of movies and TV shows that he hasn't made.
The cicada killer has a stinger like a syringe, at an eye-popping 1 ⅝ inch in length. How does that feel jabbed into your skin?
In his new book, "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, And The Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty," Jeff Pearlman reveals the inner workings of the Kobe-Shaq dynasty, full of behind-the-scenes infighting, untold hilarity and endless controversy.
From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House" comes a new ghost story loosely based on the 1898 horror novella "The Turn of the Screw." "The Haunting of Bly Manor" will be released on Netflix on October 9.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Fall equinox for 2020 is here, that day when you get equal amounts of daylight and darkness. Except it's not as equal as you think.
It is only in the last couple of centuries that we have begun to grasp that our existence might one day cease to exist forever.
The US Supreme Court changed size seven times in its first 80 years, from as few as five justices to as many as 10. Now, some argue it's time to revisit the issue.