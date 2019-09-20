Here's How Conor McGregor Became The Highest Paid Athlete In The World
In the past, taste was scouted from hip kids and sold to the masses. But in the great river of content, what does cool even mean?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
If you need to quit by Tuesday to give two weeks' notice but your boss can't meet until Thursday, what are you supposed to do?
Lies of omission aren't real lies in the GOP leadership's eyes.
Sarah Funk plays dumb in the most touristy part of New York City and discovers that scammers are more than willing to swindle her out of her money.
And that number is rising.
The story of how a band with one album rode the Miami bass wave and a catchy single to become the sound of the original "Space Jam."
Passive aggression is the lingua franca of corporate speak.
In an ever-louder world, Gordon Hempton has spent more than 40 years speaking out about the importance of saving silence. Is the world finally ready to listen?
Released pet goldfish are growing to the size of a football and wreaking havoc on ecosystems in Minnesota and elsewhere.
When the British singer arrived on the scene in 2003, she was a brash jazz chanteuse giving old music a modern makeover — but she began her career as a rapper.
Amy Poehler came guns blazing to take on Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's "mid-life crisis" in going to space.
It's like throwing a baseball really, really far through the atmosphere.
Let's just say he's not a big fan of Folgers.
In which a 57-year-old Valérie Lemercier plays the singer, Aline Dieu (or Aline God in English) at all ages of life, including five years old.
The best person to roast Ryan Reynolds is Ryan Reynolds himself.
Little crustaceans called tongue biters drain the blood from the tongues of fish. Then things get weird.
The potatoes are even blanched in Champagne before frying.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A good rule in storytelling is to "let the audience add up two plus two." Here's why this scene in "Breaking Bad" exemplifies that expertly.
That hole in one on a par 4 seems close to a miracle.
"My first week here, they hand you a series of codes that you have to learn and I was like, 'Oh my God, what have I done?"
How Koko the Gorilla fooled the world into believing she could sign.
From rakija to arak, five international liquors with storied histories and unique profiles.
Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden do a reenactment of the iconic Possum Park scene from the animated "Goofy Movie" and it will put the biggest smile on your face.
An interview with Jim Belushi about his time on "Saturday Night Live," his film career, his new career as a cannabis farmer and more.
Timed padlocks are all the rage. They're often given out at shows so patrons don't record the performance. Here the Lock Picking Lawyer shows us how to bypass them with a little DIY trick.
There's a ubiquitous quality to influencers' and YouTubers' voices and the way they speak on camera. It's almost impossible not to fall in line.
When I met a new guy, it was great for a while. But I have a huge sex drive and feel I am making all the effort — what can I do?
Driver Justin Law walked away unscathed from this crash, the same could not be said for the car.
Researchers are using lidar to better understand the erosional forces that cause oceanfront cliffs to crumble.
Read an excerpt from Dean Jobb's "The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream."
These two maps show how the coronavirus vaccination effort is going across the United States.
Executives at the social network have clashed over CrowdTangle, a Facebook-owned data tool that revealed users' high engagement levels with right-wing media sources.
In a shocking new fact-based book, an equity firm founder goes from cosying up with Bill Gates and the US government to being accused of fraud and money laundering.
A 1972 MIT study predicted that rapid economic growth would lead to societal collapse in the mid 21st century. A new paper shows we're unfortunately right on schedule.
CNN put together a comprehensive explanation for the assassination of Jovenel Moise and the hunt for his killers.
After two more star runners have been excluded by World Athletics' policy, the governing body will have to reap what it has sown.
It's not so nice.
Nike and Adidas control majority of the market share in soccer but in this year's Euro Championship it became clear that star players might be the biggest brand themself.
Legendary actor Nicolas Cage talks about his meditative new film, "Pig," his pet crow and the best meal he's ever had.