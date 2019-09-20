Here's How A $2.5 Million Electric Car Performs During A Crash Test
A Rimac Nevera, the world's most expensive electric car, gets potentially the world's most expensive crash test.
A Rimac Nevera, the world's most expensive electric car, gets potentially the world's most expensive crash test.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A gymnastics practice session quickly goes awry but a dad quickly snapped into action.
A personal trainer explains how to strengthen your core to alleviate lower back pain.
A Rimac Nevera, the world's most expensive electric car, gets potentially the world's most expensive crash test.
The Felicity Ace's crew has been rescued, but the fate of the vehicles on board is unknown.
Their daughter's online venture plunged a Florida family into a nightmare, but they decided not to pull the plug.
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks comes to theaters June 24.
"Stranger Things" is officially coming to and end.
Cities in Texas offer some of the best fitness amenities in the country.
Chris Farley once entertained hockey fans in 1995 with a tour de force pratfall on the skating rink.
"It was a major shot in the dark."
The property on 532 S Roosevelt Avenue in Wichita, Kansas, seems like an ordinary home from the street, but once you take a look inside you're taken to a whole new world.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This recently resurfaced Mindy Kaling story from March 2015 about improvising a kiss with her guest co-star Lee Pace on "The Mindy Project" seems a lot more problematic in hindsight.
An investigation into the internet's mass empath awakening.
The TV veteran reminisced about his early days on a network alongside Tony Bourdain — "the greatest 90 minutes of TV" — and explained an important activity you need to do when visiting a foreign country.
Male pundits urge us to "go back to normal," but those of us who've endured the grief and isolation of new motherhood during the pandemic know better.
Since 1932, "The Mummy" has been one of Universal Studios's most successful and enduring franchises — and the 1999 version starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz was no exception.
Mortician Caitlin Doughty weighs in on whether the Vessel should be closed permanently after several people jumped to their death.
"I told him his actions were unacceptable and he'd caused me irreparable harm."
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
How much do you like water? Ryan Dubs went viral after saying on TikTok that he spends $2k per month on the Norwegian-based bottled water Voss. His video needs to be seen to be believed.
A since-deleted tweet from the Tesla CEO depicted Adolf Hitler and the caption, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau — I had a budget." His point? A mystery.
Finding fun and exciting ways to rickroll people in 2022. It's gone so far out of fashion that it's funny again.
Hasan Minhaj recalls the time at the Met Gala when Trevor Noah told a hilarious-in-hindsight joke that the former "Patriot Act" host was her cousin.
Dorothy Stover has filed a petition to allow people of any gender to go topless on Nantucket's beaches.
Made from a coconut-waxed Millerain shell and a soft flannel lining, this jacket is rugged and gentle at the same time.
Mad Scientist BBQ grills a cheap Walmart brisket and puts it up against a regular priced brisket. Can anyone tell the difference?
Sofía Jirau from Puerto Rico model is the first model for Victoria's Secret with Down syndrome. She hopes to motivate others to live "without limits."
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
Tech companies used to guard company secrets like Fort Knox, but Tesla has looked the other way about random people poking their nose around their factories. Here's why they don't care.
Malone developed some of the first mRNA vaccines for mice in the 1980s. But experts say some of his claims about vaccines are not rooted in fact.
Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz describes BuzzFeed's investigation into the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club, which used publicly available records, like it was a hostage negotiation.
462 days after a group of middle schoolers launched a miniboat from Massachusetts, it was recovered on the shore of an island in Norway 8,300 miles away.
The housing market in 2021 was a wild ride.
"Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I'm like, 'I'm going to do the opposite — I'm gonna go really whispery,'" Pattinson explained, and then revealed that nobody liked what he was doing.
The Hoff Twins and Tom Hanks's son Chet meet with Andrew Callaghan and discuss some hot button issues like cultural appropriation.
You can't always trust a person in a suit. Even (especially?) a really nice one.
Why the skyscraper that the New Year's Eve ball drops from is eerily empty.
What drives the minimum-wage workers who proudly reside at the bottom of the show-business food chain?
This week, we've got a guy who conned women from dating apps into giving him a lot of money and two iconic moments from two musicians' performances at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Here's Scott Calonico's documentary short "Catwoman vs. the White House" which revisits the uncomfortable moment when Earth Kitt spoke truth to power.
If you got a Switch over the holidays, you're probably running out of internal space already. Invest in some expansion.
The furniture giant is hungry for Romania's famed trees. Little stands in its way.
Dave Grohl explains to Howard Stern why he doesn't use ear monitors during his performances with Foo Fighters.
Apple introduced a privacy feature to stop apps from tracking you on iPhone, and now Google is doing the same with Android.
When President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law last March, he funded federal programs designed to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.