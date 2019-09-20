Here's Glenn Close Twerking To 'Da Butt' At The Oscars
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The pizza-slinging mouse has undergone an unlikely late-career transformation.
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Daniel Kaluuya shocked his mom during his Oscar acceptance speech for for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
"I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," he said. "We are not a match," she responded.
Researchers link a wet period in Tuscany's past with a rise in tales of water-related works of amazement.
The Academy Awards decided to end the telecast with the surprise announcement of Anthony Hopkins' win for Best Actor and he wasn't even there to close the show.
Accused money launderers left a path of bankrupt factories, unpaid taxes, shuttered buildings and hundreds of steelworkers out of jobs
For the last 10 days the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been in limbo as US health authorities declared a recommended "pause" on administering the shot.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
Nervous buyers and sellers are asking: 'When is the housing market going to crash?' Here's what to expect this year.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
"Everything is already taken from me, there, on the other side of the barbed wire. All I have is here. Can you understand?! Here! In the Zone! My happiness, my freedom, my dignity — everything's here!"
When an American blogger controversially dubbed her quick noodle soup recipe "chicken pho," it shone a fresh light on Vietnam's beloved national dish.
This bluetooth speaker incorporates Ferrofluid, a magnetic fluid created by NASA engineers.
Facebook is pouring loads of cash into America's biggest news outlets — on the condition that they keep it secret.
While everyone has opinions on the nominees, we all agree that some Oscar moments are timeless.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
While millions of people struggled to make ends meet, many of the companies hit hardest in 2020 showered their executives with riches.
Every Thursday, we send out a Digg Picks newsletter that has all of the week's most interesting items. Find out what makes the cut for our own wishlists.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We don't have to bring bags on the bus, or worry about logistics anymore. Just let Amazon Fresh deliver to your doorstep.
Nicaraguan Sign Language is the first language to be developed without the influence of another language. Here's how it came about.
Germany was returning to normal last summer. Then COVID-19 cases surged.
Not only can you get incredible battery life, but these affordable buds are also made to stand up to exercise in even the grossest environments.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be down?
In 1794, the people of Guadeloupe briefly tasted freedom. A woman named Solitude decided she'd rather die than go back into chains — but her heroism was nearly lost to history.
Everyone from pop stars to metal urchins to avant experimentalists are grappling with the grief and anger that comes with living on a planet careening toward environmental disaster.
Joel Haver makes an astute observation about too many science fiction movies.
Since the pandemic meant that we couldn't delight in a new nominees group shot this year, we looked back at 36 years of classics.
The long read: Moving to Paris in 1992 as a black American kid was totally disorienting. Its underground rap scene became my map to the city, and the soundtrack to my formative years
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
What the Indigenous-led victory over Keystone XL tells us about the struggle to stop oil pipelines.
Joe Biden's plan to fix the digital divide is a lot tougher than it looks.
A gender reveal blast in Kingston, New Hampshire could be felt for miles.
The number of so-called "breakthrough" cases we're seeing is even lower than expected.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow up to 135,000 fans to attend this year's 500—roughly 40 percent of the track's full capacity, but still the largest public event since lockdowns began in March 2020.
As a costume piece, it's highly impractical. And no, it's not the weird breast plate.
Everyone who makes content for the internet knows your work will be reshared, aggregated and often stripped of credit. What you don't necessarily expect is that some dumb joke you make will end up on the Twitter page of a guy who was recently the richest person alive.
Auto makers' powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting American customers who wouldn't otherwise shop for green machines; 'Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle'
If you're a "Mortal Kombat" fan, you're going to experience a lot of deja vu when you watch the movie.
The news cycle may have moved on from the "Ever Given," but the "Ever Given" still hasn't moved on from its holding spot in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the Suez Canal after almost a month.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.