Here's Everything Your High School Didn't Teach You About Color And Perception
An extremely informative video about the surprisingly complex nature of color.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
The meme is so powerful because of the awkward status of white women.
Robert Ivan Nichols simply disappeared from his average, 1960s Midwestern life — until, using DNA, sleuths uncovered the truth. But were they digging where they shouldn't have been?
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Here's all the cliched tweets you see from blue check liberals all the time.
Former presidents, ex-secretaries of state and a New York elevator operator provided some of the high points of Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention — but it was Jill Biden who stole the show.
The shocking subject matter, gleefully punning unreliable narrator and Nabokov's spellbinding sentence-level prowess combined to create a book as repulsive as it was inviting — comic and horrific and utterly absorbing.
It's clear that human activities such as land use and fossil fuel extraction have caused ecological changes like the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. New research shows just how massive the scale of those changes are.
Canine studies aim to develop a quicker, more accurate test for the coronavirus.
How fantasies about the pastoral, lost innocence and future festivity converged in one diaphanous pink $490 garment.
Only 2% of people who are prescribed Adderall actually need it. So why have we normalized highly addictive amphetamines in the pursuit of productivity and achievement?
DMVs across the US have failed to revoke the licenses of dangerous drivers, leading to avoidable crashes and deaths.
My 1994 diesel manual Chrysler Voyager minivan, which I plan to live in for a month as I road trip through Europe, is now in my friends' garage in Erlangen, Germany. It sits atop a hoist, giving me a great view of the vehicle's faults that I'll have to fix before I set off.
From the flannel and chocker combo to the "Kings of Leon" soundtrack, everything about this impression is spot-on.
A weekly anti-mask rave held on a small beach in Toronto was thrust into the headlines when two men threatened the crowd with chainsaws after last week's party.
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
A key inflection point to move the American public and Congress toward supporting war in Iraq was the gruesome — made up — testimony of a Kuwaiti girl named Nayirah, who described how Iraqi troops killed 312 babies.
Samara Ginsberg brings every 90s kid an adrenaline shot of nostalgia.
The browser will no longer be supported by the company from August 17, 2021.
Terra the Titan, a flower at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers that gives off a corpse-like stench when it is in bloom, blooms only once every seven to 10 years.
Inside the wildly expensive, endlessly frustrating experience of trying to get implants removed when your health is on the line.
The "before times" seem like a decade ago, don't they? Those carefree days when hugging friends and shaking hands wasn't verboten, when we didn't have to reach for a mask before leaving our homes, or forage for supplies of hand sanitizer.
Teo Domani discovered that the bully from "The Simpsons" with his trademark derisive catch phrase "ha, ha" went together perfectly with M83's "Midnight City."
She was last seen blurting "I love you" to Joe Biden as she escorted him in an elevator to an editorial board meeting at the New York Times last December, part of an exchange that went viral as the Biden campaign cast her adulation as a bigger deal than the news organization's endorsement, which he lost.
When the latest research challenges experts' previous stances.
Suffering is not a necessary part of exercise, nor is it a measure of a good workout.
"We are smart enough to buckle up without police, tickets and Big Brother," Jerry Williams said. But were they?
Jill Bearup demonstrates how a lady can conceal a medieval sword.
Maybe it's time to turn off the GPS.
In October 2018, a 26-year-old TV production assistant ran into the woods while shooting on location in Idaho. He hasn't been seen since.
An electronic music fanatic attempts to dial things up to 11 with this extraordinary oscillator installation.
How the domestic aesthetics of Instagram repackage QAnon for the masses.
The King of Random conducts an experiment to answer that age old question of whether road flares can cut through steel.
The amiable 61-year-old actor Kyle MacLachlan has a great new film, "Tesla." We talk winemaking, fatherhood and his longtime collaboration with David Lynch.
For the sake of saving time and increasing efficiency, UPS truck drivers are told to avoid taking lefts.
YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer shared every step of their parenting journey. Except the last.
A falling box fools the residents of this Ukrainian town.
"I have a special assignment for you. Your boss doesn't know about it. You'll help two engineers from the US Department of Energy build a special iPod. Report only to me."
This listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.
Dead skin does contribute a lot, but not as much as people make out to be.
When New York City moved shelter residents into tourist hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the neighborhood's values were tested.
The French tire maker wants a slimmer mascot, but it comes at a terrible cost.
The grizzly bear might outflank the wolves in size, but it is but one bear.
