Here's Everything You Need To Know To Get Through Airport Security As Fast As Possible
Here are 15 tips to cruise through airport security as quickly and painlessly as possible.
If your phone battery level is always low, closing these apps could help.
In the words of a great poet, you must check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A simple video of a man finding footage on a sidewalk evolves into an "Inception"-like short.
A woman gave testimony describing her alleged rape in a preliminary hearing against "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who has been charged with the rape of three women by force or fear.
The electric pickup segment is turning hot, really quickly, and here's all of them on the way.
The official trailer dropped on the much hyped "Friends" reunion (available to stream on May 27) and you'll probably realize that the final episode was nearly two decades ago.
Roblox no longer uses the term "game" on its platform.
From bell hooks to Brandon Taylor, these authors, critical of the masculinity we've been stuck with for generations, are sketching a blueprint for how men might change in the future.
How many drinks you should have differs greatly across the pond.
Why do some of us love exercising while others hate it? Avery Trufelman investigates.
Che's sketch about the Avengers killing an unarmed Black teenager never made it to air.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A crafty young woman fooled her parents into reading her acceptance into optometry school.
It's time to embrace the black box economy.
A food delivery driver went incognito to divulge some of the most uncomfortable things about working for online food ordering platforms.
So far, Google and Samsung promise improved battery life, performance and more for their new smartwatch OS.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have appeared so in lockstep that it's hard to remember how tense their early campaign days were.
When Arizona's secretary of state asked me whether I would serve as an observer of the Arizona Senate's audit of Maricopa County's ballots, I anticipated that I would see some unusual things.
How a dominant technology became viewed as the only option, with no need for better-designed competitors.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How Submarine Quest gained the distinction of being the worst SeaWorld ride ever.
Followers of UFOs and crypto alike point to major events that could change how the world functions. But they also wonder, "are we all going to die with no answers?"
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Crumbs in the car? No problem. Sand in the tent? This vacuum has your back. Never cry over spilled milk again.
Paul Mooney could deliver hysterical lines with 100 percent conviction and then quickly transition back to normal.
The public safety app's new feature accidentally harked back to its Vigilante roots.
Leading virologists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are demanding a deeper probe into China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as they try to identify the source of the deadly coronavirus.
"Your asshole is going to be burning and I'm not going to take you to the emergency room either!"
They may be small, but these invasive insects have caused serious damage to agriculture and the environment since invading the US.
Pitchers are chasing K's. Hitters are OK striking out. So what's the big deal? It's destroying the sport.
An artist attempts to recreate the feeling of those with ADHD.
We're marks for the Baby Yoda — Grogu if you're nasty. How can we pass up this adorable Lego kit?
Canadian dream of a house with a yard is becoming unaffordable as real estate prices surge and space to build runs short.
In 1945, the Navy dropped atomic bombs on a fleet of ex-warships to test out the effect of nuclear weapons on naval warfare.
The pandemic disrupted New York's economy of social exclusion. So the city's hottest restaurant moved the party to Miami.
For the first time since being diagnosed more than a decade ago, the "Pose" star opens up about the shame that compelled him to hide his condition from his castmates, collaborators and even his mother and the responsibility that now has him speaking out.
Before we get to Glasgow, we're going to make a quick stop at Kildavid and Staballen.
The discovery of exotic arachnids reveals as much about the structure of science as it does about the creatures.
Since being released from Swedish jail in 2019, rap's foremost fashion darling has been on a journey of self-discovery, musical experimentation, and — alongside a certain megawatt pop-icon girlfriend — love.
We hope that poor dolphin is okay.
So if you're also fully vaccinated like me, that means congratulations are in order for you as well. You made it to The After, which begs the surprising question: What the f—k do you do now?
When Frou Frou — Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth — sent in their "Holding Out for a Hero" cover to the soundtrack team working on "Shrek 2," neither knew what a behemoth the end-credits song would become.
An 11-year-old girl was nearly apprehended by a would-be kidnapped in Pensacola, Florida. The suspect was later arrested.
A study in North Carolina of dying trees may represent a foreboding preview of what may come to coastal ecosystems worldwide.
If you've ever cringed after hearing a recording of yourself, you're not alone.
Every bro loves to tell their friends about their date, but most leave out some pertinent information.