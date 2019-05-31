Here's Everything You Can Do On An iPad Pro With Just One Charge
In the past, the battery life of tablets have forced people to keep them plugged in. How much can you get accomplished on an iPad Pro with one charge?
In the past, the battery life of tablets have forced people to keep them plugged in. How much can you get accomplished on an iPad Pro with one charge?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When the Daily Dot asked Republicans for a definition of Critical Race Theory, they were less unified in their understanding of it.
In the past, the battery life of tablets have forced people to keep them plugged in. How much can you get accomplished on an iPad Pro with one charge?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Cage's "John Wick with a pig" thriller comes out July 2021.
"It was the most awful sight I have ever seen."
The U.S. House of Representatives moved Thursday to repeal a nearly two-decade-old war powers measure, marking what many lawmakers hope will be the beginning of the end of wide-ranging authorities given to the president after the 9/11 terror attacks.
The Arizona election "audit" took a bizarre turn as voting data is now reportedly being sent to a mysterious "lab" in Montana and nobody knows why.
At 35, Kristen Alfenito laments that she has yet to start her career.
When Aaron Hinton walked through the housing project in Brownsville on a recent summer afternoon, he voiced love and pride for this tightknit, but troubled working-class neighborhood in New York City where he grew up.
"And… I know what you're thinking. I know that you're thinking 'OMG it's a pyramid scheme,' but it's actually not a pyramid scheme. I am now a business owner."
For "Raiders of the Lost Ark's" 40th anniversary, we look back on the scene where Indiana Jones took us to school.
Workers claim they smelled smoke when he returned the car.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tucker Carlson has been promulgating the theory that the FBI was behind the January 6 Capitol riot. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig explains why that makes no sense.
The Australian actor is set to release his exact training regimen on Centr this month. Here's everything you need to know.
Meghan McCain And Whoopi Goldberg got into a war of words over Joe Biden on Thursday's edition of "The View."
"If you could imagine a community center run by two old guys who are plumbers, that's your average water plant," one cybersecurity consultant said.
We have to review this car, but we don't really remember it well. So here goes nothing.
Apple claims it doesn't include blocks to cut down on its environmental impact, but here's another reason.
Experts including Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson were witnesses to this new high-stakes wager over the claims of a wind-powered car.
In the minds of the right, the international communist threat is back. And this time, it's not just personal — it's genetic.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Lee Thompson, a professional pickpocket, analyzes twelve popular scenes from movies and shows like "Birds of Prey," "Ocean's Eleven," "Killing Eve" and more on their realness.
The decision threw out the challenge to the law, on grounds that Texas and other objecting GOP-dominated states were not required to pay anything under the mandate provision. The vote was 7 to 2.
Ovens can vary wildly in temperature, resulting in either under- or over-baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, providing tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.
Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone.
The Maybach is one of the most expensive luxury vehicles on the road. But Hoovies Garage found a destroyed one for $22,000. How much will it cost to repair?
Hit the town with a battery pack, stay juiced up with solar power or ditch the plug with Qi wireless charging.
The world's greatest hoard of original Atari equipment is guarded by a very temperamental, very devoted dragon named Bradley.
In 1993 the Williams racing team developed the FW15C, a race car far ahead of its time that had modern-day tech like analog breaks, traction control and active suspension. The F1 couldn't handle their sudden surge and decided to take quick action by banning them in 1994, a year after the team won a constructors championship.
A little-known GOP candidate in one of Florida's most competitive congressional seats was secretly recorded threatening to send "a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad" to a fellow Republican opponent to make her "disappear."
There are some things that your landlord expects you to handle. Here's what your landlord is likely not responsible for in a typical lease agreement.
Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon can't contain themselves during a risqué news segment on Jeff Bezos's rocket.
But there's still hope if we start managing water differently and addressing climate change, both of which are making dry spells more extreme.
In a letter to his young son, the actor Ken Leung tells the story of his brother who tragically drowned in Thailand and the incredible journey it took to bring him home.
Japanese tanks were too small, too under-armored, and completely outmatched by the Allies. Here's what went wrong.
Cristiano Ronaldo shaved $4 billion off of Coke's stock. Or did he? Does it matter?
Automated protocols running on the internet are paying traders to provide liquidity for unregulated, decentralized markets.
A cop quickly spotted this driver's dangerous maneuver.
Other democracies are polarized, but the U.S. is unique.
Isabella says she was in high school and only 17 when her boyfriend coerced her into making a nude video.
Michael Packard, the lobster diver who survived being inside a whale's mouth, went on Jimmy Kimmel to share his extraordinary tale.
Equal pay across genders, renaming racist teams — owners are finally listening and boardrooms will never be the same.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Shane from Stuff Made Here
reviews how the the Lock Picking Lawyer was able to pick his supposedly "unpickable" lock.
Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal could spark an overdue reckoning in tennis.
The rush to find a conspiracy around the COVID-19 pandemic's origins is driven by narrative, not evidence.