Here's Everything Wrong With The American Education System In Less Than Eighteen Minutes
Americans are focused on testing, instead of actually learning.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Americans are focused on testing, instead of actually learning.
The legendary Steamed Hams scene from "The Simpsons" is even funnier when Google Translate translates it into oblivion.
Sia once sang that titanium was bulletproof, but is it really? Adam Savage brings the glee of a kid in a candy store to this firing range and tests out whether a titanium armor plate could withstand a bullet.
It's a testing of friendships between Captain America, Falcon and the Winter Soilder.
In honor of the passing of Jessica Walters, here's a supercut of her best moments as the matriarch Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development."
We weren't expecting this hen to be sheltering three baby kittens.
Climate change is continuing to heat up cities every year but Singapore has found a science-based solution to cool theirs down.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Actually, there's a great deal more hidden inside the modern digital image, says researcher Jerone Andrews.
Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, AKA Beeple, made history earlier in March when his "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" NFT sold at Christie's for over $69 million.
It seems like with all the technology we have in 2021, we also should have an everlasting lightbulb. But no! What happened?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The two had a quick back-and-forth today when Doocy questioned Psaki on whether Fox network was being ignored by the White House.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the Bob Odenkirk action film "Nobody" to the Tina Turner's documentary to the new Monsterverse movie "Godzilla Vs. Kong."
We can find real solutions to gun violence if we recognize the trauma it causes.
Americans are focused on testing, instead of actually learning.
I wouldn't call what's happening a meltdown exactly, maybe more of a collective moment of clarity.
This week's characters also include a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy and more.
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
The most mutated variant of the coronavirus yet was found in travelers from Tanzania, prompting scientists to call for greater monitoring in a country that has largely ignored the pandemic.
A millennial stay-at-home mom from South Carolina, a gay couple from Texas and a social worker in New York believed in QAnon. Now that Biden is president, they're not sure where to go from here.
His friends thought it was a fake account. It turned out to be the real deal.
You're probably incapable of telling the difference between something an AI and human generated art.
The ending is the best.
For many, this past year has been a time of unprecedented pain and loss. Those already acquainted with these experiences now find them amplified everywhere they turn. Both in-person and online, the world hangs heavy with grief.
Seven GOP senators who've met with Biden lately described him as cogent and well-versed on the issues they discussed.
Though NBC called it quits on "Law & Order" in 2010, after 20 seasons and more than 450 episodes, the series lives on in reruns and spinoffs. In fact, it's probably playing somewhere on TV right now.
Kelley Wentworth, a former contestant on "Survivor: San Juan del Sur," "Survivor: Cambodia" and "Survivor: Edge of Extinction," revealed that when she was picked to go on "Survivor" she didn't know she would unwittingly be picking her de facto outfit.
Two distant cousins connect online, only to learn that one is a militant leftist and the other is in a right-wing militia. Their story shows the complexities of a timely question: who's an extremist?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn, will be in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
A trip down memory lane with the Spectrum and its extensive library of games.
Flint and Tinder's best-selling waxed trucker jacket comes in a flannel-lined variant now — perfect for cool mornings or long nights outdoors.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
We're updating our wardrobe for warm weather, so we're grabbing a few of these chino-cut shorts that benefit from having spandex for some surprising stretch.
Sit back, relax and let the pressure washer cleanse you of your worldly troubles.
The billionaire is backing a study of the controversial technology called solar geoengineering.
Including and especially its iconic music video, which debuted 20 freaking years ago (I KNOW).
We weren't expecting this hen to be sheltering three baby kittens.
A review of negative published stories about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shows disparities in how the royal press office defended them.
The AMC Eagle was an ambitious but unloved product in America. A handful of examples have found an unlikely second home with enthusiasts in Japan.
Courteney Cox reflects on the famous television deal that made the "Friends" cast filthy rich.
There is only one producer of this pricey delicacy, and the competition for it is getting fierce.
If you're interested in putting in a little effort into rediscovering your favorite classic games, this kit is the perfect place to start.
They're perfectly legitimate, and yet they'll be sure to raise an eyebrow or two.
The antiviral drug molnupiravir, still in clinical trials, would give doctors an important new treatment and a weapon against coronaviruses and future pandemics
It turns out that spies are cheap. You can buy a traitor for the price of a car. One spy recently uncovered inside NATO cost China only 17,000 euros.
Cesar Villaseñor was trying to flee from a tornado in Pelham, Alabama when he found himself caught right in the middle of one.
For one thing, he hasn't messed up yet.
The biomass industry is warming up the South's economy, but many experts worry it's doing the same to the climate. Will the Biden Administration embrace it or cut it loose?
Sia once sang that titanium was bulletproof, but is it really? Adam Savage brings the glee of a kid in a candy store to this firing range and tests out whether a titanium armor plate could withstand a bullet.
His internet fame's a mystery to him, too.
This week, we've also got "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, "RIP, you would have loved…" and the Hugh Grant name game.
Ever wonder how an actor seamlessly trades places with their stunt doubles in movies? Here's one way they pull it off.
Across the U.S., cities and towns are being forced to throw more money at solving blockages as consumers buy (and flush) more wipes than ever.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing with the CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter is already raising questions. Namely, what the heck is that thing on Jack Dorsey's kitchen counter?
Caitlin Reilly does the perfect impression of your aunt weighing in on gun politics on Facebook.