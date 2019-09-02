Here's Everything We Need To Avoid To Prevent Unstoppable Climate Change
An easy-to-understand explainer about the tipping points we need to avoid to preventing climate change from going out of control.
An easy-to-understand explainer about the tipping points we need to avoid to preventing climate change from going out of control.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
App delivery workers for DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and other tech giants are fighting for a living wage, employment status, and the simple right to pee in privacy.
An easy-to-understand explainer about the tipping points we need to avoid to preventing climate change from going out of control.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Calvin Eng of Bonnie's in Brooklyn turns the famed fast-food burger into a Cantonese char siu dish by barbecuing pork and adding a red-colored sauce.
If a boat is foundering, you dry-dock it for repairs. Likewise, if you suspect your heart has a hole in it — take yourself out of the world.
Apple showed massive growth in Mac and iPad sales in its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.
Grégoire Blanc demonstrates 10 different creative ways to play the saw and it will boggle your mind.
Some people are taking their friendships to the next level by saying "I do" to marriages without sex.
And why they don't tend to stick around.
"You can boo all you like," Romney said. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."
As a woman in tech, sometimes you just can't even.
The University of Minnesota's path to banishment was long, turbulent and full of emotion.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Parking takes up way too much space in American cities — one garage in Des Moines found itself 92 percent empty during the day. How did things get so bad?
For decades, thousands of people came to Trinidad, Colorado, to have gender confirmation surgery done by Dr. Stanley Biber.
Many different factors, including the time you take a nap during the day, affect the quality of your nap.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
To calm Mexico City's elderly, who were arriving "really scared" at vaccination sites, officials cued up the bands and masked wrestlers.
Steve Demarest gives a tour of his eco retreat in the Cascade Mountains that's half cave and half megalith.
Deepfakes can be hilarious. They can also be dangerous. Now, geographers are concerned.
The inside story of how Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin struggled to touch down on the moon, while their guidance computer kept crashing. Again and again.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How "The King Of Instagram" fooled the internet into thinking he was living like a billionaire when he was just faking it.
Plans to pick vaccine winners and losers have sparked fury on the mainland.
You needn't sport a backwards cap and goatee to rock cargo shorts. These shorts from Proof offer loads of utility while looking surprisingly modern.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
A Republican-led effort to recount 2.1 million ballots from the November election in Arizona is underway. CNN tried to report on what was happening on the ground and it didn't go very well.
It takes its story and characters seriously and with sincerity, and respects where all this comes from.
Valneva shot is Europe's only inactivated vaccine in trials.
With awkward mentions of Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, this segment about Jeffrey Epstein from VH1's "The Fabulous Life Of… Wall Street Billionaire Ballers" is pretty cringeworthy in hindsight.
Armored cars, pocketless uniforms, coin-sucking vacuums: Al Putre, who counted the $1.5 billion in cash that comes into the NYC MTA each year, is retiring after 34 years on the job.
Late one night in December 2017, Richard Luthmann and his wife settled into their living room to watch a movie. For the better part of the previous two years, Luthmann had been a pariah of Staten Island's political scene.
Morgan Freeman has a seemingly inimitable voice, but Frank Caliendo explains why it's not impossible once you practice.
Do not do what I'm doing. It's incredibly stupid.
Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery on Thursday after getting into a physical altercation with a student while substitute teaching in Wellsville.
Most people would have freaked out in a situation like this, but he was cool as a cucumber.
The former restaurateurs, now both 68, have watched as their money survived a series of booms and busts. After 30 years of retirement, their nest egg currently sits at $1 million.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Copyright trolls have put a claim on The Piano Keys' video explaining how to play "Moonlight Sonata,' a song in the public domain. A reasonable person would seemingly rule in her favor but apparently YouTube disagrees.
The "Mass Effect" trilogy helped define an entire era of video games, so we're excited that it's getting a loving remaster for more modern hardware. It releases on May 14th, and it's already marked on our calendars.
Comedian Bella Younger thought wellness Instagrammers were ripe for parody. Soon she was drawn in herself. Could Deliciously Stella find her way back to reality?
The Scuffed News team traveled to Alabama and asked Amazon workers why they defeated the union drive.
Out of touch? Basic? A new term to describe a certain aesthetic is gaining popularity on TikTok.
You've seen the clip: James Van Der Beek dissolving into exquisitely artificial tears, his lustrous blond hair blowing in the creekside breeze as his face crumples like a discarded gum wrapper. It's the reaction gif of absurd sorrow, of tragedy so overwrought as to be funny. It's dawsoncrying.gif.
Johnny Harris explains why he hasn't bought shampoo for five years and his hair is perfectly fine.
50 years ago, Ford stole a patented design for a new type of windshield wiper. But they picked the wrong inventor the screw with.
Pokémon cards aren't just expensive. Card grading services are being completely overwhelmed in an "avalanche of cardboard."
We're relieved that nothing worse happened than this.