Here's Everything We Know About The Apple Car So Far
The Apple car has been getting a lot of buzz with the tech company staying mum about the alleged project. Here's what we know.
The people who design spaceships in TV and movies missed an important detail.
A look at why Justin Timberlake avoided any kind of scrutiny for his role in the controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.
The late 1990s were a weird time. Jeff Goldblum had to convince us that computers were cool.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to QAnon believers who deny the storming of the Capitol was done by Trump supporters and believe he'll be sworn in as the 19th President(!) on March 4, 2021.
Taco Bell has announced plans for a concept store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that potentially will change the way fast food restaurants look forever.
This South Korean five-member acappella group absolutely crushes what an Apple computer sounds like.
We can learn from our failures.
A former employee at Trader Joe's on the Upper West Side claims to have been fired shortly after sending a letter to the supermarket's CEO requesting improved worker protections for COVID-19.
When Route Werks launched its debut product in October 2020, there was plenty of reason for optimism. Cycling was booming. Handlebar bags were popping up on bikes of all flavours. In the pandemic, there was opportunity.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are hard to beat, so why not embrace them while they're on sale?
In Reno, Nevada sits a Jeep so rare that I'm certain it's the only one of its kind remaining.
A year later, looking back at one of the weirdest — and best — days on the Internet.
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always," "Nomadland," and "First Cow" have been named the best films of 2020 in IndieWire's annual critics poll.
The mineral might be able to cure your "coronasomnia"
If you were watching "Superbad" back in 2007, you might not have thought that Jonah Hill would end up having such an extraordinary career. What happened?
Fong's Pizza is already known for its unique pizzas — but we'd say their new Loopy Fruits breakfast pizza is a game changer.
These days, it's hard to keep track of all the TV shows and movies that come out each week. To help you out, here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend based on reviews from critics.
Here's how everyone thinks Mjolnir is supposed to be pronounced. And then there's Paul Rudd.
BuzzFeed News interviewed more than three dozen people as part of an investigation into allegations that Madison Cawthorn harassed women in college.
Colonizing the red planet is a ridiculous way to help humanity.
"When you're in the ballroom, when you're seated, you should still be wearing a mask," Carly Patrick, CPAC deputy director, reminded attendees. This wasn't met very warmly.
A dog and her owner make the best exercise partners.
Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
"Without this hike ... it would have been one of those college friendships where you get together and talk about the old days."
Delivery apps continue to screw over restaurants, customers, and their own employees.
"Sex tape" became a household phrase via a portrait of domesticity, even if Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee comprised no ordinary couple.
Local brewers in Mar del Plata, Argentina, spent months trying to make a unique brew by aging a dark ale 66 feet underwater. Then the barrels went missing, setting off a whodunit.
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
This week's characters include a guy who'll narc on his friends for sneaking snacks into the movies, a guy who was way too sentimental about Mr. Potato Head and more.
Costco will raise its starting rate for hourly store workers in the United States to $16 an hour, putting its starting wage above rivals such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy.
Can Apple produce something that transforms the concept of what a car is? That might be a challenge, because Tesla has essentially done this already.
Psychology professor Inna Kanevsky debunks popular TikToks that espouse false information about psychology.
A sweeping doc about her meteoric rise gives any worried onlookers plenty of calm — and a little bit of pause.
I caught up with investors from 22 years ago to learn how navigating a stock bubble affected them for the rest of their lives.
We hope your day is going on better than these people in this ad for Finnish telecom company Eitislat.
The inventory of homes for sale is startlingly low. The pandemic is part of the reason, but it's not the whole story.
The pandemic isn't the only reason the sports-card market has been booming lately.
It ain't a perfect bagel if it's not sliced by a giant buzzsaw.
Is it wrong — a violation of consent — to keep naked photos once a relationship ends? Or is it a gift without an expiration date?
