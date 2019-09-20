Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

'A GREAT PAINT JOB AND A GOOD WINE, TAKES TIME'

This Old House's paint expert Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to paint any panel of wood: sand the surface enough for the primer to get a grip, prime it up and then hit it with two coats, two-hours apart.

ON THE VANGUARD OF WWII ZOMBIES

"Call of Duty" is back to the World War II setting this year, and we want to know if Activision's ongoing personnel and legal issues have hurt the game.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

Namespaces

