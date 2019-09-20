Here's An Eye-Popping Size Comparison Of Fictional Piloted Robots From Movies And TV
The team at MetalBallStudios created a cool visualization of the giant robots piloted by humans in television and movies.
The team at MetalBallStudios created a cool visualization of the giant robots piloted by humans in television and movies.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Bobby Moynihan was the go-to Danny DeVito impersonator on "Saturday Night Live" but the actual Danny DeVito had some thoughts.
Why Ncuti Gatwa's trousers in "Sex Education" prove that he'll make a brilliant Doctor.
The team at MetalBallStudios created a cool visualization of the giant robots piloted by humans in television and movies.
National crime estimates in the next few years will carry more uncertainty than ever before.
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is going dark again this week after its host was seemingly struck by another bout of COVID.
The first episode of HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld," starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton and more will premier on June 26.
Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover, Kansas was torn apart by a powerful EF-3 tornado and the cameras survived to reveal the destruction. Thankfully, no students or teachers were present when the tornado passed through.
Officials said former Alabama jail officer Vicky White shot and killed herself after being caught along with Casey White, the prisoner she was accused of helping to escape jail.
Adam Ragusea explains everything done to sandwich bread that makes it completely unrecognizable from "real" bread.
Luc Besson's sci-fi film with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich is still beautiful and bonkers, 25 years later.
It's giving QAnon.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Please enjoy this medley of heavy metal song introductions with an assortment of percussion instruments.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The mysterious case of the bizarre Unicode math symbol that has puzzled netizens for years.
Two Russian reporters appeared to post at least 30 articles on Monday that criticized President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Bipartisan climate action is happening, even if you haven't heard about it.
BuzzFeed deconstructs Watergate, the infamous political scandal, and shines a light on all the corrupt people that were involved.
With the stakes and emotions ramped up, all eyes are on the officials, from players and coaches to fans. We look at how NHL refs navigate a difficult job.
"I've been obsessing over someone who doesn't want me. How can I get out of this situation once and for all?"
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
American cities get great scores for having perfect street grids but they're never ranked among the world's most liveable cities — why's that?
Gonzo journalist Andrew Callaghan goes places that no other journalist dares to tread and interviews people unlike anyone else. Here's why what he's doing has inspired legions of fans.
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
David Mitchell cannot believe this Bob Mortimer claim that he makes toast on his bedside table but the set up is hilarious.
It might seem important to emphasize equitability when it comes to financial decisions in couples with large gaps in income, but that approach can actually be a sign of deeper trust issues.
This indigo-dyed version of the gorgeous button-down "Tony" shirt is only available at Huckberry, and we want at least two or three of 'em in rotation.
After numerous delays spanning over a decade, director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is planned on being released on December 16.
An iconic Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe has become the most expensive work by a U.S. artist sold at auction.
This beautiful portable smart keyboard offers LED-lit keys, a flexible programmable chord pad and wide compatibility starting at just $200.
David Newell, best known as Mr. McFeely from "Mister Rogers Neighborhood," has fond memories of Julia Child visiting Fred Rogers.
The east coast has far better options for renters when it comes to more personal space. Here's where they are.
Matty Conrad reviews some of the world's most famous beards.
Due to regain power in the Philippines, their story is one of murder, exile and designer shoes.
10 Hyde Park Place is believed to be London's tiniest home. Here's the curious history behind this fascinating building.
"Last year, I got one of the craziest calls I've ever received. It was the crew from Lightstorm Entertainment — James Cameron's company — who wanted to know if I could help them assemble a font for 'an upcoming project.'"
Johnny Young, aka "Jay Rockefeller", is wanted for a string of misogynistic hate crimes he eagerly documented online.
On his podcast, Bert talks about the time he hung out with Johnny Knoxville on a tour bus in Florida. Johnny then told him about his idea for a show that would later become "Jackass."
Privacy experts warn that in a world without Roe v. Wade, data from period-tracking apps could potentially be used to penalize anyone seeking an abortion.
From The Nan Movie to Fun with Dick and Jane, ads for comedies nearly always follow one distinctive style. Why is this and when did it start? The humble bus shelter may have the answer.
As protesters yelled "fascists!" Sergey Andreev was hit with fake "blood."
Beggar's can't choose, but if we could, we'd take the Yaris.
J. Kenji López-Alt reveals the sacred science behind stir-fry. Why should you trust him? Because he's written a book called "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques," and knows what he's talking about.
Twenty percent more people moved in 2021 than they did in 2020, US Census Bureau data shows. Some of them used a Penske rental truck. Here's where they went.
For three years, Yelena Yemchuk captured the city and its unique charm and beauty.
And then call the authorities, because the fact that short-haired Tobey is the Tobey most of the world knows is criminal.
Our social lives took a big hit during the pandemic, and it's left us thinking about the value of friendship to our emotional and even physical wellbeing. Here's how many friends psychologists think you should have.