This Is What It's Like To Jump Off An Aircraft Carrier
"This is an old video I found in a tucked away SD card of when I jumped off a carrier back in my last deployment with the Navy in 2016."
"This is an old video I found in a tucked away SD card of when I jumped off a carrier back in my last deployment with the Navy in 2016."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
After Cosby's vacated conviction, is rape a crime?
As many on the Internet have said of screenshots of Iggy Azalea from this music video: who???
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"This is an old video I found in a tucked away SD card of when I jumped off a carrier back in my last deployment with the Navy in 2016."
For more than a decade, the employees of a Washington think tank were traumatized by an unlikely harasser: a career Foreign Service officer.
How do people who care about animals manage not to care about farm animals?
Nish Kumar tips his hat to Will Champion, the drummer from Coldplay who nobody knows.
Queer readings of "The Lord of the Rings" are not accidents
Following breadcrumbs to find ourselves, in Tolkien's history and his fiction.
Authors are unearthing fresh details on the pandemic response and election fallout. The difficulty they face discerning the truth and meaning from all of that reflects the turmoil of the Trump years.
An eagle-eyed viewer of "Shrek" realized something was off about The Three Bears… and then discovered the awful truth.
An attempt at tackling the intractable Collatz conjecture is a "noble failure" demonstrating the promise of automated reasoning techniques.
International Swimming Federation rejects use of Soul Cap, saying it does not 'fit the natural form of the head'
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance system, or EXACTO, will allow snipers to hit their moving targets with great accuracy.
Maybe I'm being paranoid, but a self-driving burning Tesla Model S Plaid just seemed a bit much, but some of it checks out
Usain Bolt has superhuman abilities that nobody has been able to replicate. Here's why it's so hard to run the 100 meter dash in under 9 seconds. (From 2018)
"Personally, I think all of this is just bullshit."
The vaccine also produced long-lasting immune responses, researchers said. Booster shots seem unnecessary, at least for now.
We may not be good at tackling puzzles like this, but we sure like watching other people solve them.
"Breath of the Wild" gets all the praise, but "Skyward Sword" really helped move the series forward. On July 16th, we'll finally get to play the game in HD when it releases on Switch.
A question was posted to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world. The community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you've ever worried about hidden cameras installed in a hotel room, here are some tips that might help.
The robot apocalypse is already here, it just looks different than you thought. Companies from Amazon to Uber to the place you work at are using technology to monitor, motivate and manipulate workers.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
The waves of blistering weather recently reminded us to invest in some proper summer attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
How the debate over the origin of coronavirus went from conspiratorial to plausible.
A regular person using the word "fit" on a dating app isn't the same as a doctor refusing to treat a fat patient, but it can be rooted in a similar fear of the fat Other.
This week, we've also got a Switzerland soccer fan's emotional rollercoaster and Matt Hancock's hot girl summer.
Raja ran away after being scared by fireworks but somehow returned around 3 in the morning and learned how to operate the door bell.
For the Broadduses, buying 657 Boulevard had fulfilled a dream. That dream soon took a turn. (From 2018)
Host a Sister was supposed to be a safe space for women travelers, but that mission nearly destroyed the group when the pandemic hit.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the worst "organic food" hacks that don't actually work — and why you should never try to cook "chocolate popcorn" this way.
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
The breakout star of the US Olympic track and field trials will not be allowed to run the 100 meters in Tokyo.
Pasta is a proud part of Italian cuisine and breaking it is anathema, as this woman found out when she snapped a fist full of spaghetti in front of her fiancé.
The indictments against the former president's eponymous business do not name him. But Trump has never drawn a distinction between himself and the entity that made him famous.
"At first I thought, this is crazy": the real-life plan to use novels to predict the next war.
How long could you charge an iPhone without every plugging it in? Here's what Zack Nelson at JerryRigEverything found out.
When was the last time the floor got mopped? Last week? Last month?! Let these adorable slippers do some work for you.
For people with compromised immune systems and other afflictions, the pandemic doesn't end with vaccination.
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
They can actually make the park experience worse.
You might feel compelled to spring to action, but you may come to rue that decision.
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.
How is it MY fault that your husband has never railed you properly? Grow up! (Spoilers, obviously, as if it matters.)
The cowboys of the Castro and a late porn legend birthed a legendary style tribe.