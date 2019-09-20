Here's All The Free Stuff That Comes With Staying At A $40-A-Night Capsule Hotel In Japan
A pod hotel in Japan comes with a ridiculous assortment of free amenities that would never fly in the United States.
A pod hotel in Japan comes with a ridiculous assortment of free amenities that would never fly in the United States.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Talaya Crawford has an extraordinary come-from-behind victory after losing her shoe at the start of the race.
Here are a few of the world's "Blue Zones," the places where you can find some of the oldest and healthiest people alive.
A pod hotel in Japan comes with a ridiculous assortment of free amenities that would never fly in the United States.
"The alarm was deafening. My coffin-shaped acrylics crawled from underneath the covers, searched for the stop button and quickly found my Apple Watch."
You can get this sizable NVMe solid-state storage for just $95 at Amazon today.
Back in 2014, Graham Norton asked Benedict Cumberbatch to pronounce penguins and it was a moment that shall live in infamy.
Will the electric truck variant usher in a new and modern era for Ford, or is it setting up the company for failure?
"As the world settled into quarantined hibernation, a severe concussion rendered me, for the most part, unconscious."
As Apple announced this week it was stopping production on iPods, it's fun to look back on how they changed our culture — by reminiscing with old YouTube parodies.
"I can't believe I'm taking Disney's side on anything."
This week, we're choosing chaos. Thank you for understanding!
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Clive Wearing suffers from one of the worst cases of amnesia in the world with an inability to create new memories. Here's how he goes about his day.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
On his MSNBC program Tuesday night, Lawrence O'Donnell asked why the Supreme Court could overturn something that the vast majority of people agreed with and what the implications were for democracy in America.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product, as Apple bids adieu this week to its once flagship item.
Elon Musk's decision to restore Trump's privileges to post on Twitter if his purchase of the company closes is dangerous for American democracy.
This is how cheap and expensive safety glasses fare under extreme and not-so-extreme circumstances.
Duke University's 2022 commencement speaker Priya Parkash delivered a speech that appeared to be strikingly similar to an address given by Harvard's 2014 commencement speaker Sarah Abushaar.
Like a blast from the past, interest is soaring in "U.S. Marshals," the forgotten (and inferior) 1998 sequel to Harrison Ford's classic "The Fugitive." And there's one reason for this: a babyfaced Robert Downey Jr.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Michael Wyetzner explains why Wes Anderson outdid himself in designing the architectural world of "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Philosopher Olúfemi O. Táíwò's new book reclaims the concept from elite power brokers.
Hiking and sports are nice and all, but chilling by the pool in a comfy tee and some cool shorts is the pinacle of spring and summer for us.
And what the polls tell us about it.
"We have the part-time DJ who makes flamethrowers and cars that fart in charge of morality now," Kimmel quipped during his critique of Musk giving Trump a second chance on Twitter.
We've seen plenty of bad low-light photos, but the DuoVox Mate Pro aims to provide color photos and video in color that look darn close to daylight shots.
The party doesn't even seem to realize that it's blowing a once-in-a-decade chance to pass meaningful climate legislation.
Marseille is considered one of the most dangerous cities in Europe with widespread drug trafficking and gang activity. Here's how it got so bad.
Anyone can get into video games as a hobby. It's easy to pick up and play, but which games are right for you? And which games are right for Molly, my boss? Here's a great place for some recommendations.
General contractor Tom Silva explains how to pick the right hammer for the job at hand, and the mistakes you should avoid when using one.
Retro video games have exploded in value to an almost ludicrous degree. What's causing some old games to suddenly be as worth as much as new houses?
A badger proved he was the king of the forest much to the chagrin of these UK hikers.
"If I wanted to wait in line for an hour and a half I'd try getting a routine health screening."
The iPod is leaving the market, which means that now's as good a time as any to consider the many audio players it vanquished along the way.
John Mulaney wasn't afraid to tell Eric Adams how he really felt about New York City's criminalization of selling food on the subway.
The last time inflation was this high, the Fed engineered a severe recession. Unfortunately, the problem is much more complex now. Can the off-ramp to spiking inflation go better this time?
The movement spent 40 years at war with secular America. Now it's at war with itself.
Back in the day, this woman's mother was given a walnut cellarette as gift for taking care of a family friend. Watch her receive the news that this passed down piece of heritage could be worth six-figures in the market today.
Chefs Sydney and Michael Hursa have cooked in some of the world's most celebrated kitchens. They recently started a new venture and took to Reddit to reveal secrets from their Michelin-starred days.
Online job listings have evolved into a powerful tool that labor activists are using to expose the efforts of anti-union companies.
Johnny Harris explains why we should all be worried about the United States extraditing Julian Assange and charging him to the fullest extent of the law over Wikileaks whether you like him or not.
The story of "King" David Hartley, whose forgery empire brought the UK economy to its knees in the 18th Century, will soon spread far beyond West Yorkshire.
The Staircase star talks to Jessica Chastain about growing up with the whole world watching.
Cleveland Guardians commentator Rick Manning had a quip reacting to a Gavin Sheets blunder that went viral, though if you listen carefully, it might actually not be what you think he says.
It's the same reason they have more back hair, it's just much more alluring in this case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.