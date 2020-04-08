Here's A Video Of Kittens Being Released Inside The Georgia Aquarium
With the aquarium closed, the Atlanta Humane Society let a litter of kittens wander the grounds.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
I used to run marathons. After being on a ventilator, I get winded from walking.
Private pilot Gabriel Zeifman took to the skies this past weekend and captured some rare aerial photos of Area 51.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
To get a sense of how far each country is from containing the disease, we can look at a new shape that charts the rate at which people are dying from the disease.
There are some fundamental differences between the facilities and owners that the series leaves out.
Amateur photographer Cessna Kutz took two photos of the "horizontal rainbow" from her porch located on Lake Sammamish in Washington.
In LA alone, 46,000 housing units sit completely vacant. "The Reclaimers" believe these empty dwellings could be the key to ending housing insecurity in the city.
It's a buy-a-cat-get-a-dog kind of deal.
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
This is genius. This is horrifying.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
How to increase happiness, according to research.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
The technology could be a battery-electric alternative and still reduce emissions when taking battery production into account.
In this viral logic puzzle, you have to open a lock using five numerical clues. Here's how to solve the riddle that's stumping the internet.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
Maps represent much more than geography. They give us a look at the culture, politics and aesthetic values of those who created them.
"Launching a rocket" and "water" are not usually two concepts we expect to see mixed together, but the result of this is glorious.
Cross-country Cannonball record purists are criticizing the run as grossly irresponsible while the nation deals with an emergency of unseen magnitude.
Off-road racing is absolutely brutal on the cars, but it sure is fun to watch.
It will be a long time before the economy recovers — and it won't be the same.
High-occupancy buildings, like towers and hospitals, could be a hidden risk in the battle against COVID-19.
Apple used to be about changing the world one magic box at a time. Now it's fighting to conquer TV drama, healthcare, money, news and much else besides.
I've called hundreds of times this week. I haven't spoken to a human yet.
"I had a breakdown in the emergency room. We're in a pandemic, how can you not test me?"
While Boeing has received plenty of scrutiny for its bad code, it's the Max's computing power — or lack thereof — that has kept it on the ground since then.
Joel Sutherland and his family, bored from being sequestered inside all day, decided to put their old Simpsons Halloween costumes to good use.
In a city ravaged by an epidemic, few places have been as hard hit as central Queens.
The razed house was a 1963 design from a pioneering modernist.
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in record time, that's not going to be fast enough to deal with the current crisis. What are the different timelines for the most effective ways to defeat the coronavirus?
Also, Lisa Kudrow is now part of the cast, so that's cool.
In their search for sources of genetic novelty, researchers find that some "orphan genes" with no obvious ancestors evolve out of junk DNA, contrary to old assumptions.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
For city residents, equitable access to local green space is more than a coronavirus-era amenity. It's critical for physical, emotional and mental health.
Healthcare professionals wear masks all day. They're not comfortable.
Here's five foods you can grow yourself using plant cuttings.
For your consideration: "Gropecunt Lane."
Voters in Michigan and Florida may be more likely than others to blame or credit him for how the outbreak unfolds.
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
Belgian researchers chose to bypass all standard science publishing protocols to publish research that has been overhyped and isn't well understood.
The politically opposite neighboring states have had two different approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19, and, some residents fear, two drastically different outcomes.