Here's A Tutorial On Building An Extremely Tiny Remote Control Car And It's Surprisingly Captivating
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
One of the many fascinating discoveries uncovered by independent researchers in the nearly 60 years of investigation into the murder of President John F. Kennedy, is the revelation that numerous people had foreknowledge of the assassination.
Your patriarchy is showing, sir.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
From tainted arcade high scores to a suspected case of stolen identity, here are five of our favorite Guinness World Record controversies.
Something has gone badly wrong with the way we keep pets. Our casual cruelties are a symptom of our unhealthy relationship with other species.
It's a showdown you'll probably only see in Florida.
What Evelyn uncovered can only be described as a speakeasy gym. You know, illegal, hush hush, like the underground bars during the Prohibition era. These underground gyms appear to be popping up everywhere, from LA to New Jersey.
Most "as seen on TV" products are pretty unnecessary inventions, but the Trumpy Bear might take the cake for being both completely unnecessary and deeply strange.
Here's a fun way of doing multiplication that we never knew existed before.
Bold colors and designs set kek lapis Sarawak apart.
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
I didn't know that my next project will turn into a nudity platform and a home for spammers. But it did happen while I wasn't paying attention. And here are the details.
The Modern Rogue explains how to escape a straitjacket if you ever happen to get stuck in one.
Of the 14 masks and other coverings tested, the Duke University study found that some cotton cloth masks are about as effective as standard surgical masks, while neck gaiters may be worse than not wearing a mask at all.
It can be difficult to find a partner when you belong to a tiny minority. Flat Earthers are turning to the internet — where, as one dating site proved, you never know who to trust.
The Fortune 500 companies of 2020 all raked in billions in profits last year, but just how profitable are these companies if we look at their profits per employee?
The end of Paramount Consent Decrees could eventually make your local theater a Disneyplex.
The King of Random conducted a science experiment on the effectiveness of nonstick pans for every type of glue. The results might surprise you.
Tomboys took on some stereotypes affixed by whites to people of color, including African-Americans and Native Americans; its portrayal was a kind of cultural appropriation.
"Curbside Larry" is the ultimate hype man for the Harris County Barbara Bush Branch Library in Spring, Texas.
Lexipol says its policies keep police departments out of trouble. Critics say they let violent cops off the hook.
The move offered a new model for moderation. Maybe other platforms will take note.
With under 5 seconds on the clock and with the scores tied, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to get a bucket. Forward Kyle Kuzma got the ball on the perimeter and drilled home a game winning three, right before time ran out.
Anger at his support for Trump and a strong Democratic challenger have some wondering if the three-term Republican is in real jeopardy of losing in November.
Most countries are off-limits to Americans, so Steve Price decided to take matters into his own hands and build his own vacation simulating machine, complete with a pink flamingo and a fern fan.
The killer-instinct idea achieved such cultural power because it came embedded in gripping stories about human nature.
A rare look inside a 20-year-old airliner.
The Vesuvius Volcano is considered one of the most dangerous volcanos in the world. What would happen if it were to erupt again this year?
The CIA once built a nuclear-powered bird drone to spy on communists in the 1960s. Now it's declassified. Why did this thing fail again?
We grew up listening to Tupac, smoking blunts and emulating Black people. Behind bars, our past was a dangerous secret.
Meetings over the weekend pushed college football to the edge.
The United States has a chance to make things better before things get much, much worse. But much of the country appears to be squandering the opportunity.
It's heartwarming to see how sweetly her daughter reacts to these scenarios.
The pandemic is making the maternal health care crisis worse. It doesn't have to be this way.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
Every two summers since the 1970s, a minicity pops up in Munich. It resembles any other city — except that it is run entirely by children.
In Paradise Valley, it's hard work prepping for the end of the world.
It's a miracle that the car, which started drifting because the driver had forgotten to pull the handbrakes, emerged from this incident unscathed.
Smash Mouth headlined the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Sunday, August 9th, drawing a crowd of thousands of people amid the pandemic.
The ignorant pundit is absolutely certain; the true expert understands their own limits and how to ask the right questions.
If we just close our eyes, we can really picture this coming from Shapiro's mouth.
