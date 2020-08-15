Take A Tour Inside Toronto's Most Expensive Abandoned Properties
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
HuffPost's White House correspondent SV Dáte took the president by surprise when he asked, "Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"
Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis recently trolled Kamala Harris for having a voice like Marge Simpson and "The SImpsons" character had something to say about that.
The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer can breathe soul into any song he comes across, and brings us all comfort through these difficult times with an emotional cover of "Titanium."
You can't be too extra as an extra.
Colin Furze devises the ultimate backyard swing that blows all of the conventional ones out of the water.
Marine Biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez reviews popular shark movies and fact checks their accuracy.
The quiet innocence of the UK's east coast, surreal photos of strangers and more best photos of the week.
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
The United States leads the world with approximately 5,285,546 confirmed coronavirus cases and 167,546 deaths. Here's how that looks compared with the population as a whole.
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
How the South American country went from advanced development to economic free fall.
Although Hawaii has laws meant to preserve disappearing shorelines, beachfront property owners have been able to bypass them. That's what happened at an expansive coastal estate officials say the Obamas will live in.
If you consider the highest point on Earth to be the highest measured from the Earth's center, Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo is your true champ.
With a company that employs thousands, the country icon is making hard choices, expanding her slate of music, screen and branding projects — and even planning for a world without her.
Niko fights against all temptation to bark when the dog treat man rings the door bell.
With nearly 60 percent of hospitality industry workers out of jobs in NYC, many have been forced to turn to a patchwork of food relief to survive
From voicing both Ren and Stimpy to Doug Funnie (and even Bugs Bunny from Space Jam), Billy West is an underrated pop culture icon.
Swedes have long embraced their version of staycations: hemester. Now, COVID-19 travel restrictions and remote working are reshaping the tradition.
No matter how desperate you get for content during this pandemic, I do not recommend the entire 'Ernest' catalog
The US has never had enough coronavirus tests. Now a group of epidemiologists, economists and dreamers is plotting a new strategy to defeat the virus, even before a vaccine is found.
The apology nevertheless fell far short of staffers' demands that the magazine retract and remove the supposedly erudite exploration of 19th century Supreme Court rulings.
United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.
Watch an engineer produce a spectacular tiny bridge.
Election Day isn't one day anymore. The 2020 election is shaping up to be a whole "election month" — or even election months.
The summer program for patriotic teen boys — the subject of an outstanding new documentary — is where I realized what kind of man I never wanted to be.
Is "Project Power," a Netflix movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a worthy addition to the superhero movie genre, or is it a forgettable dud? Here's what the reviews say.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
Rewatching Francis Ford Coppola's war epic for the first time in over two decades reveals new insights into a flawed but powerful film.
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
The story of how an oversexed, strangely intellectual magazine by a polo shirt brand completed the improbable task of changing the course of sexuality in America's malls, homes and moose-print boxers.
What anti-maskers are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic — and why it matters to listen.
The Black West Indian diaspora community is a little-discussed but increasingly influential slice of the electorate of the nation's biggest swing state.
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
For the first time during the pandemic, the United States saw a downward trend in the number of coronavirus tests conducted each day.
How a shift toward logo modernization in the 1960s ushered in an era of rubber-stamp designs.
Rachel Boudreau made a very keen observation in this video of two very different Labrador Retrievers.
TikTok might not be winning over President Trump, but it sure beats its Instagram copycat for making and sharing short videos.
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
On April 22, 1981, an Ohio teenager named Randy Kobman skipped school to go to Riverfront Stadium to see the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves. He nearly didn't make it out alive.
Death hoaxes about the celebrity podcaster are a curious constant among his fans.
Goodbyes are for suckers.
The name Terry accounts for >338,000 men and went in and out of vogue at much the same time as Karen.
Across England, the most successful businesses in world football grow ever richer — while long-established community clubs from Bury to Bolton and Wigan slowly die in their shadows. Big capitalists are transforming the sport we love for the worse.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
