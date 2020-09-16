Here's A Tour Inside Apple's $5 Billion Dollar Campus That Looks Like A Spaceship
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
The entire mood of the song had changed.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded — but the truth is even darker.
Over the past decade, during an economic expansion that benefited most Americans, the richest made out the best. (Surprise, surprise.)
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.
The boxer historically considered to be the greatest to ever compete in the sport didn't do the punching part. He also never got punched.
Whether it was by intention or accident, this F/A-18E Super Hornet dropped a 480-gallon fuel tank straight into the ocean after a carrier catapult launch.
Bruised egos, gobs of money and the bitter feud that took down Cellino & Barnes, New York's absurdly ubiquitous accident law firm.
"At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person," Ravnsborg said in a statement.
The "Benadryl Challenge" has already killed one teen and sent others to the Emergency Room. Here's what you're doing to your body if you drink Benadryl.
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
Anon-IB, a terrifying porn database where men can track (often underage) victims by name and location, is back from the dead. On TikTok and Reddit, women are organizing to kill it for good before it ruins more lives.
USAID compared a job training program to handing out cash. Cash looks better.
Here's the reason why almost no aircraft fly over the Tibetian Plateau.
Meanwhile, short-seller Hindenburg Research fired back, calling the statement "a tacit admission of securities fraud."
Two weeks before the pandemic shuttered their offices, Conan got the Property Brothers to renovate his production manager's notoriously messy office.
Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.
Watching mainstream advertising adopt quirky sloganeering and Etsy feminism to sell period underwear and yogurt has been like watching the raptors in "Jurassic Park" learn to operate a door handle — a lesson in how the right tools can be adapted by the very forces they have been designed to hold at bay.
Digital avatars are helping celebrities extend their online reach — and changing fame as we know it
So, uh, what do we do? If you want to know exactly how to handle hilariously improbable worst-case scenarios, this survival handbook will at least help you crack a smile.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now—and he couldn't be happier.
Gus Johnson brilliantly recreates the greenwashed ads made by fossil fuel companies trying to convince people that they really do care about our planet.
We compiled the most significant announcements from today's Apple event, including news about updates to the Apple Watch and the iPad.
How the unlikely star became a phenomenon hidden in pop-cultural plain sight, influencing a generation of groundbreaking artists.
Teaching really is an extraordinary feat of patience and intelligence.
For some reason, there are people out there who find it a sensory pleasure to chew on handfuls of spud shards that jab at their gums
Action speaks louder than words.
For decades, researchers have tried in vain to prove the "effects" of porn consumption.
Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
You can't, you won't, please don't.
Peddy, who was recently waived by the Washington Mystics, led the Phoenix Mercury to the second round of the WNBA playoffs drilling home an ice cold, game-winning, shot to close out the game.
The fight against sex trafficking has become politicized, and the misplaced outrage could be protecting actual child predators.
This October, mask up like you want to speak to Halloween's manager.
They say failure is the mother of comedy.
For more than 80 years, various parties have been trying to make a film happen.
Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year.
These YouTubers use super slow-motion macro video to demonstrate how the world's fastest animals use their extraordinary biomechanics to lift off.
Ken Rogoff, a Harvard University economist, argues we'd be a lot better off if there were less cash in the world. A lot less.
Michael Scheuer used to hunt Osama bin Laden, whom he now says he admires. Now his quarry is Donald Trump's enemies, whom he equates with terrorists.
Fifth — or sixth — time's the charm.
"This Is Paris" shows an unexpected side to the 39-year-old reality-TV star.
One scandal would've been enough.
