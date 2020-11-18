Here's A Supercut Of Stand-Up Comedians Destroying Racists In 11 Minutes
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
What better way to express your satisfaction for a meal than deep, deep sleep?
BASE-jumping pioneer Jeb Corliss has miraculously survived multiple crash landings in a dangerous sport. At 44, with a self-diagnosed psychological disorder, he's embarking on a new journey: into his own mind.
No, 'naruto," "yugioh," and "pokemon" are not good passwords.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
Is there anything this man cannot do?
A country road containing a pothole deep enough to hold a fully grown adult has been dubbed "the worst road in Lancashire" by the owner of a neighbouring glamping business who has accused Lancashire County Council of incompetence.
The actor, director, and GQ Icon of the Year is the one thing we can all agree on—at a time when we can't agree on anything.
Welcome to Nova Scotia, the land that proves that beating back the virus is possible.
"I have a submissive that gave me $20,000 in cash after I took him round Times Square on a leash."
Because the dog has a prolapsed colon, many groomers have refused to groom him. Marybeth at Rover's Makeover Dog Grooming decided to give it a shot.
In the debut episode of The Ringer's new six-part anthology series "Gamblers," we meet Gina Fiore, a single mom who made millions beating casinos at their own games. Read an excerpt here.
A short list of some of nature's most curious phalluses, from the echidna's four-headed unit to the dolphin's prehensile member.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and progressives are using the meme after Biden's win to discourage political complacency.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
This month marks the 30th anniversary of "Home Alone," and to commemorate the occasion, Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly built an extremely elaborate Christmas display with sculptures of Kevin McCallister and the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv.
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't stop with the little white lies.
Four Loko can mess up even the most seasoned alcohol connoisseurs.
I keep thinking about all the ways it could go wrong.
Rambo the ram is not afraid to butt his head against the targets of his ire.
At a time of immense political polarization, the "Daily Show" host appears on TV each night to help translate. Maybe that's why we keep tuning in.
It's no longer just about issuing a laptop — the world and our requirements have changed.
How ketchup reacts when you leave it to the elements for a couple of weeks.
As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its 20th and final season, its family of influencers has lost the capacity to balance relatability and spectacle.
Let's skip the bad-faith arguments and do what's best for millions of Americans.
Roger Fenton's 1855 photo "The Valley of the Shadow of Death" is considered to be one of the first photographs depicting war. But what if it was too good to be true?
If you don't have COVID-19, you're not coming in.
The "sun dog," a natural phenomenon that consists of bright spots appearing on either side of the sun, occurs when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the air.
Satellites captured this breathtaking view of people practicing Shaolin Kung Fu in China.
New Kim, a Belgian racing bird, set an auction record after a bidding war between two Chinese buyers.
How does the resolution of a human eye compared to the specs of a high-end studio camera?
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
Though much of the world remains off-limits, you can armchair-travel through this breathtaking new book.
From opossums to coyotes to does, there is a lot going on in the nightlife of a farm.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. Health care providers will need to store it either in dry ice for shorter stints or in specialized freezers.
Astrophysicist Robert Schwarz has spent more winters at the southern tip of the world than any human in history.
When an angel accidentally schedules all of the calamities that's supposed to happen over a decade in one year.
Just when you thought the layers were done, more layers get added to it.
From NYC's Studio 54 and the Palladium to Day-Glo European discotheques, these images of club-culture design will make you want to dance.
Harris returned to the Senate for the first time since becoming vice president-elect in order to vote against Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
The data show Pfizer's initial claim of a better than 90% efficacy — a claim that stunned and pleased health officials and vaccine developers last week — holds up.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
NowThis News, which widely disseminates news content for mobile devices and social platforms, has a hackneyed formula for their videos and Seán Burke is making them pay for it.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
Here's how to finally solve it.
Now that we've heard it, we can't unhear these lyrics as "holes in the house."
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
In Loving County, residents still feel the specter of the pandemic.