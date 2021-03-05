Here's A Supercut Of People Trying To Climb A Hill With A Snowmobile And, Well, Failing
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
Using parts from an electric skateboard, a hacksmith built a pair of electric ice skates.
Brian David Gilbert made a short film about old camcorder footage and it definitely takes a turn.
The apartment tour is a popular staple in YouTube videos. This comedian gave it a delightful twist.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They promise to buy homes fast. Is it a scam?
Some "Space Jam" fans are upset that Lola Bunny's modernized redesign appears less sexualized than in the 1996 movie.
Researcher Leonid Zaika takes us inside a polar bear den in the hinterlands of Siberia where mothers give birth to their young.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
This week's memes also include crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," you had to be there and more.
WIRED's spiritual advice columnist on narcissism, Nabokov, and what it means to exist — really exist — for other people.
Directors Luka Hrgović & Dino Julius put together a Hollywood quality short film on a shoestring budget. (Via BoingBoing)
The browser maker also intends to pay people for using its new search engine.
Artists, influencers and the NBA are making millions from non-fungible tokens.
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.
For some inexplicable reason Nintendo is taking a page out of the old Disney playbook, sticking some of their games out of reach and back in the vault.
If you've ever wondered about what the four little black or red triangles in airplanes are for, here's an explanation.
Etsy, eBay and Amazon sellers are turning a profit on products that claim to protect you from 5G.
There's a weird piece of stock footage included in the "Malcolm in the Middle" title sequence that has long been considered lost media, until now.
Stripe Street Studio is an interior decor consultancy that caters to a very specific breed of customer: men who were recently divorced and need to set up a new home.
For many restaurants, these food delivery companies provide a service they cannot offer on their own. But the tally of the charges has been a shock to many, including Caitlin.
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
You could make a cup of matcha from scratch every single day for a year, and still have room for improvement. Unless you want to dive deep into the art of matcha, this machine is your best bet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It works better on some cars than others, but you can try to get rid of car dents with hot water and a plunger.
"Persona" examines the cultural phenomenon that is the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator and, to a lesser extent, the Big 5 Personality Test by tracking the historical origins of Myers-Briggs, the use of personality testing in hiring practices, and the potentially nefarious social uses of such assessments.
Tucked in the suburbs of Cleveland Ohio is the world's longest indoor mountain bike trail.
You might think that hikikomori — people who have withdrawn from society — could deal with isolation better than most. But the pandemic brings its own challenges for those seeking recovery.
We're sick and tired of staying cooped up inside. We're ready for some fun outdoors, and Spikeball is our new obsession.
Most of the time we're looking for red flags when we just start a relationship, but the green flags are just as important.
VICE readers sent in their worst tales of romance during the pandemic.
When Michaeleen Doucleff met parents from around the world, she encountered millennia-old methods of raising good kids that made American parenting seem bizarre and ineffective.
Here's how grocery stores are dealing with lines in 2021.
The New Car Assessment Program helped prove that car-buyers care about safety. But the program, now decades behind modern standards, no longer serves its purpose.
Like a muscle, your ability to feel pleasure can deteriorate if you don't use it.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
It's hard to grasp the sheer size of the Typhoon-class subs, the biggest ever built.
Shkreli is in prison for defrauding investors, but he and his drug companies are facing a new lawsuit over hiking the price of Daraprim by over 4,100%.
Toby the Rottweiler was hungry, and helped himself to a whole bird.
The studio's giant catalogue is only partially represented on the new service.
Police blew open her garage door, shot her house full of tear gas canisters, and drove an armored vehicle over her fence.
John Hughes shot a three hour version of the beloved John Candy classic "Uncle Buck." Here's what's missing from the original cut.
Building a new monitor for your iMac will take you an hour and save you lots of money.
The New York Times columnist has been using his perch to promote the Weave Project — without disclosing his potential conflicts of interest to his readers.
YouTuber Drew Gooden started with an experiment: do sitcoms with laugh tracks have fewer jokes?
Indian invited me to beautiful, warm Phoenix, Arizona, to test its newly revised FTR motorcycle. I repaid the company's hospitality by riding one of their shiny new bikes into the side of a mountain.
Researchers are testing treatments to overcome autoimmune reactions that begin when the body's defenses respond to the coronavirus.
Liquid nitrogen makes breaking things easy because the water content they hold becomes ice and easily shatters. However that isn't true for a lot of things, like a sheet of steel which The Action Lab learns the hard way.
Did you miss Twitter's early days? TikTok's too? Clubhouse is your new chance.
This block in Brazil has been home to one of the deadliest skyscraper disasters in history, a doctor with a murderous secret and — some say — a curse that goes back centuries.
This woman tested to see if her Great Dane would be able to make it over this plastic wrap fence in the hallway. It was a journey.