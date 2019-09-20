Here's A Supercut Of Gunther's Greatest Moments On 'Friends'
James Michael Tyler, who died of prostate cancer this weekend, was an underrated character on "Friends" who stole almost every scene he was in.
We're floored.
In an interview with Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld dishes about the time on the show that he could not keep it together.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In this hilarious clip from 2008, pundits explain why children need to be taught the true meaning of Halloween.
A new fight is brewing over taxes.
Maybe.
The Uhuru march for reparations didn't go quite as planned…
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski breaks down the perfect plate of scrambled eggs and explains what temperature your eggs should be, how to apply the right type of heat, when to agitate and the extra ingredients that'll elevate the dish.
The reviews are in for one of this year's biggest releases. Do you plan on jumping in on day one?
A guide to the best horror movies on Netflix, from "Fear Street" to "Hush" to "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Strangers," "Raw," "Crimson Peak" and more.
Last June, the festival ended in mass arrests, an impalement, and a throat slashing. We traveled to Kentucky to witness the mud and mayhem firsthand.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
When these off-roaders learned about this stuck jeep, they knew they had to tow it to freedom.
The world's largest social network is internally grappling with an existential crisis: an aging user base.
"Seinfeld" writer Larry Charles reveals a never-before-seen pilot starring Wayne Knight and other "Seinfeld" actors from around 1995.
It's the single largest order of electric vehicles.
In era-defining films like "Heathers" and "Pump Up the Volume," he represented rebellious, youthful disillusionment. But his offscreen behavior complicated fans' feelings about his devilish performances.
John Oliver tackles the complicated politics of Taiwan and reviews a surreal apology issued by John Cena after he said Taiwan was the first country to be able to watch "F9."
The CDC told everyone to stay home last year, but this season is different.
Amateur photographer Marcus Platt shares how he came to regret giving away his photos for free for commercial usage on Unsplash.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN's Gary Tuchman talked to a parent whose child went to a controversial anti-vaxxer private school and it didn't go well.
Video games are the best place to (safely) experience a "death game."
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
Scott Reeder gives his thoughts and expertise on the tragedy that occurred on the set of the film "Rust."
A long list of new TV shows, from "Chicago Party Aunt" to "Fairfax" to "Arcane," suggests that cartoons aimed at an older audience are at peak popularity.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
A profile of comedian and actor Matt Berry about his career, his role on "What We Do in the Shadows" and how he thinks about fame.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals how he was scared that a puppet show — which was number one at the time — would tank his eponymous show.
We commonly think of hangovers as the next-day result of too much alcohol. We overdo it the night before, and the following morning we pay. We develop flu-like symptoms…
The Atlanta Braves advance to the 2021 World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in 6 games. They'll meet the Houston Astros in Game 1.
The "Facebook Papers" depict a company where data on the harms it causes is abundant, but solutions, much less the will to act on them, are halting at best.
What will be left of abortion rights after the next few months of consequential cases is anybody's guess.
Illinois and Penn State had an insane ending as the game went to NINE overtimes before a 2-point conversion ended this shocker.
Explore the intricacies of over 60 United States National Parks. While this 80-page books is well-suited for sharing with kids, there's not one adult we know who wouldn't love to look through it as well.
Chinese fast fashion companies have sprung up, copying the models of brands like H&M and Zara—and growing even faster.
Plus their thoughts on the FDA's new "mix and match" vaccine booster approach.
Like its white-masked serial killer Michael Myers, the "Halloween" franchise itself cannot be killed — for better or worse.
They're mobilizing to stop a needed crackdown that's barely begun.
The Devil (Jason Sudeikis) stops by Weekend Update to discuss what he's been working on lately, like Trump's new social media platform.
They're subjected to endless abuse online, but they're undeterred. "I'm about to change the face of cosplay," says one Black creator.
No matter how you feel about Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop-ification of sexual wellness, it's only becoming more inescapable with Netflix's season two of "Goop Labs — Sex, Love and Goop."
Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew welcome guests Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun for the Halloween Edition with a special appearance by Vance (Jason Sudeikis) and Giuseppe (Fred Armisen).
Why the dating-and-marriage storyline still appeals so much to audiences who are increasingly opting out of the tradition.
Breaking up social-media companies is one way to fix them. Shutting their users up is a better one.