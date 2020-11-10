Here's A Supercut Of Fox News Hosts Decrying 'Sore Loser' Democrats In 2018
Republicans are upset about the way the vote counting is going in 2020 but in 2018, they told Democrats to suck it up.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
We hope he's got a handle on things.
An argument that society and families — and you — will be better off if nature takes its course swiftly and promptly.
You know how the regular polls were wrong? Exit polls are much worse.
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
Just because we don't speak the same language doesn't mean we can't communicate.
How pizza won the pandemic — and Sweetgreen got left behind.
How scholars have traced the word's pronunciation over thousands of years is also really cool.
It's heartwarming to see the amount of effort that was put into creating this space.
It's nice, but not that nice.
Aaron Gibson weighed 480 pounds, but a life of lingering pain — and pill-popping, and the disappointment of the NFL — weighed on him heavier than that. Then came love. Then 30,000 calories a day turned into 1,500 sit-ups — and abs.
The coronavirus sent demand for the foldable couch through the roof, and parents are losing it when they can't get one.
The DOJ's head of the election crimes unit resigned in protest.
Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie David star in a lesbian romantic comedy coming to Hulu.
For almost a century, the anonymous members of Nicolas Bourbaki have written books intended as pure expressions of mathematical thought.
It's been awhile since Gates had been on the other side of a job interview, but he gave it his all, answering questions from what are his strengths and weaknesses to his salary expectations.
Who gets priority when COVID-19 shots are in short supply? Network theorists have a counterintuitive answer: Start with the social butterflies.
Diana's brother Earl Spencer claims the journalist produced fake documents to win the family's trust.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto made the rare call to cut away from McEnany's remarks about election fraud during a Trump campaign press conference.
This Thursday, "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you decide to make the generational jump.
Schmidt is effectively buying a passport that he can use to enter the European Union.
Alex Trebek's final Jeopardy! episodes began with a touching prelude from Mike Richards, the show's executive producer.
Not to be confused with its existing ad-less paid tier, Spotify Premium — nope, this would be a separate subscription fee solely for podcasts.
"My grandma noticed that we got tricked and sold a non-functioning display instead of the real one."
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
Emory is 11 years old. She has cerebral palsy. She uses a device to talk to her friends. One day, her mom turned it on and smoke came out. She said, "They make it so hard for families that they give up."
Plants thriving outdoors have a very different temperament than plants indoors.
NightWare helps patients sleep.
The country is grappling with outbreaks acrossing the country, including in El Paso, Texas.
Nowadays the first thing people check out when buying a phone is the camera that comes with it.
Itching has myriad causes and mechanisms, many of which remain elusive. Scientists are making headway on parsing its biological underpinnings in hope of better treatments.
Why is the same word used to describe the harmless enchantments of literary technique and the cruel buffoonery of contemporary political and economic life?
It just makes so much sense.
Yes, we'd all die. But for 21 minutes, we'd have the ride of a lifetime.
A decade-long, sometimes maddening, occasionally deadly, brainscrambling search for gold in the American West.
It's like one long, nightmarish relationship that we can't get out of.
Is your state more a fan of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese?
What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?
"This tastes like vomited peanut butter."
Christian Coleman was poised for a major breakout at the Tokyo Games this summer, but he was suspended for two years for missing drug tests. How did that happen?
Two docuseries about NXIVM present a question: are the people who have escaped a controlling organization the most reliable sources on what happened to them?
Virgin Hyperloop, Elon Musk's vision for a futuristic, high-speed transportation system, reached an important milestone on Sunday after it conducted its first test with human passengers.
They're on the front lines of a relentless and overwhelming news cycle that is pushing them to the edge.
"Free-body culture" promotes harmony with nature, and today some Germans sunbathe nude, strip down to play sports and even hike in the buff.
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
She claims that her daughter, whose name is Alexa, has been constantly bullied and "treated like a servant" by other kids.
