Here's A Supercut Of All The Times Desus & Mero Made Fun Of Eminem
Desus & Mero may have broken up, but their hilarious roasting of Eminem will be with us forever.
Desus & Mero may have broken up, but their hilarious roasting of Eminem will be with us forever.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Desus & Mero may have broken up, but their hilarious roasting of Eminem will be with us forever.
A former employee of New Seasons Market shares expert tips and advice about buying prepared food from supermarkets.
Alan Fisher explains how it's possible to design rural towns that are walkable.
"Apple killed the iPod, so I had to find an alternative. I tested an iPad Mini to see if it was up to the job."
It's not just America, rates are reaching new highs all around the world.
"I will say it's a fitting drink for her because Diet Dr. Pepper is the soda you have when there's nothing else left in the vending machine," Meyers quipped. "Just like Sidney Powell is your attorney when there's nothing else left at the lawyer store."
A fitness tracker provides some insight into how the virus affected Danish cyclist Magnus Cort.
This week, the least helpful in-laws in memory, a man who is marrying his daughter's friend from middle school and wondering about estate planning and a boss who's very invested in an employee's breastfeeding plans.
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Microsoft have all taken different paths to become the biggest technology companies in the world. Here's what their share price history looks like in a chart.
Taking the kids to a baseball game, a movie, or Disneyland is a bigger financial commitment than it used to be for middle-class families.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Joe Rogan told Tom Segura how he really felt about the former president and his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs.
Designed to be significantly stronger than the regular gray stuff.
In March 2020, at Toronto Pearson Airport, a Boeing 777 was preparing to take off when they realized something was horribly wrong.
Redfin data shows that Miami is still hot property, the Nor-Cal exodus is kind of real and that New York City is back.
Seems like yes
Dana Carvey busted out his best Joe Biden impression to explain what happened when he greeted the Saudi Arabia crown prince during his guest hosting stint.
Hollywood loves to freak the public out about sharks, bears and snakes, but this viral Reddit thread reminds us about the animals we really should be looking out for.
O'Brien's longtime assistant, Sona Movsesian, on smuggling her boss to work (and making him watch "Bad Girls Club") during the "Tonight Show" debacle.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
We can't stop smiling at Drew Barrymore basking in joy amid this summer shower.
Thanks to Iceland's reforestation efforts, its forest and scrub cover is six times larger than it was in 1990.
And they can make you happy, too.
Desus and Mero announced they were breaking up their comedy partnership and ending their Showtime late night show. But their legendary appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Catchphrase will live on forever, much to the chagrin of Taylor Swift's fans.
How food and beverage brands are grabbing your attention with high-profile collaborations.
Stephen Colbert thinks the Secret Service has a lot explaining to do about their inconsistent stories about why they can't give text messages to the January 6 Committee.
The science and design choices that bring the universe to your eyeballs.
At least 22 people across the US have been arrested for hacking gas pumps to discount their fuel.
Here's why you might want to avoid the Idaho section of Yellowstone National Park.
A vibrant community of BMW "coders" has modified the luxury vehicles for years. Now they're ready to unlock BMW's controversial heated seat subscription.
A WarnerMedia report reveals that bots and other inauthentic users bolstered the fan-led campaign for director Zack Snyder's "Justice League" do-over.
Fox News interviewed Arizona Republicans ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the Grand Canyon state, and many revealed they've grown disillusioned with the former president.
What is the point of the January 6 committee? Will Trump face any consequences based on what it finds?
For 50 years, Rachel Robinson has preserved the memory and legacy of her husband, Jackie Robinson. In celebration of her 100th birthday this July, her son David honors her activism and the impact she's made on her children and generations to come.
Real Science's Stephanie Sammann explains why deep sea ocean creatures tend to be exceedingly larger than their shallower-water counterparts.
"Don't sweat the small stuff" is actually great advice.
They thought it would be the ticket to a better life, instead the crypto crash has left them in financial ruin.
The Cairn of Barnenez, found in Brittany, France is arguably the oldest surviving building in the world, depending on how you define a building.
"After my sort-of scientific test yielded some interesting results, I hit up a psychopharmacologist for an explanation."
In West Virginia v. EPA, the conservative justices acted like they were handing power to the people, but in reality they were giving it to themselves.
Witness the spectacular capability of the James Webb Space Telescope when you start zooming in for a straight minute starting from a dark spot near the nebula.
David Sinopoli had never been considered a suspect until a genetic genealogy researcher determined the possible killer's ancestors were from southern Italy.
Lucid's 2022 luxury EV sedan is here. That means that you don't have to settle for Tesla's anymore.
Aaron Boone was not happy with this umpire's strike zone and chewed him out in the most colorful tirade.
This 3,645-foot water slide at ESCAPE Penang in Malaysia is not for the faint of heart.
Used Teslas are still one of the most expensive vehicles in the US, and the Subaru Crosstrek is America's hottest car right now.