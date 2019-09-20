A Surprisingly Extensive Supercut Of All The Future Stars Who Appeared In Guest Roles On 'Miami Vice'
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
From The Wrestler to Phone Booth, it's more common than you think. Here's what it's like to see your big idea turn up on the big screen — from someone else.
It's one of the most iconic breakup songs in pop music, but No Doubt actually recorded a love song version of "Don't Speak" before it was completely rewritten after Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal called it quits. Listening to it in 2021 is like experiencing a fever dream.
Stephanie Matto, who rose to fame on the reality TV show "90-Day Fiance," was selling her farts in jars, but had to stop because it led to a gastric emergency. Now she's turning to NFTs.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
When Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown made a spectacularly bizarre exit in the third quarter of Sunday's game, many called upon Jomboy to make sense of all of it. Thankfully, he delivered.
It's one of the most-recognized details of this already legendary car, but why was it like that?
Didn't get what you really wanted over the holidays? Buy 'em yourself, get them delivered to your doorstep, and save some dough.
Someone unearthed this 2014 interview that Betty White gave to Larry King and she had an intriguing response when asked if she feared death.
The 23-year-old "What's Poppin" star is the latest product of the white rapper industrial complex.
Here's what vintage typesetting, defense software, and the Apple Lisa have to do with a ubiquitous computing feature.
It's the first tweet roundup of the new year, and the energy is — well, it's whatever all this is.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A woman inadvertently ingests "35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide" and gets taken to the emergency room. Here's how doctors figured out what was wrong.
In a new interview from Variety, Daniel Craig and Cary Joji Fukunaga detailed the other scenarios they had in mind for the end of James Bond's story.
In a recent podcast, Jon Stewart delivered a sharp rebuke to J.K. Rowling over the goblins running Gringotts Wizarding Bank which he characterized as an antisemitic trope.
More and more Americans are single, living lives of hard-won independence.
It's been proven, again and again. Celebrity ads do not work. They cost a sh*t-ton to produce and yet do not increase sales; they are a complete waste of money. But brands—the marketing "experts"—keep hiring famous people. Why?
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
Here's why repair technician and YouTuber Louis Rossmann thinks this is absolutely bonkers.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Christmas Island has the densest population of coconut crabs in the world, so you're going to have to expect one causing you trouble at the golf course, as seen in this insane footage.
The night parrot — considered one of the world's most mysterious birds — disappeared for over a century. A bizarre rediscovery led to a flurry of recent breakthroughs in tracking, and maybe ultimately saving, the endangered bird.
There's nothing we hate more than cold feet, so a nice pair of slippers is a must-have. And since these slippers have an outdoor sole, you can just leave them on most of the day.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
An extraordinary time lapse of a pumpkin from its humble beginnings to massive girth.
Name a more iconic character than Kermit The Frog. We'll wait.
For a fee, companies will tackle damaging search results. But is the new economy of digital makeovers making things worse?
Travis Bell and Joe Sisson were close friends and rising stars in bobsled before crashes derailed their careers. Two decades later, one of them wonders why he thrived and his friend is gone.
At a length of 10.79 kilometers (6.65 miles), the Taihu tunnel stretches under Lake Taihu in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, about 50 kilometers east of Shanghai.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
Kelly Clarkson reminded Ben Affleck of how rapper Snoop Dogg pronounced his name and he had a perfect response.
The new Repost button is found in the "Share" menu where you could otherwise send the video to friends through messages, texts or social media posts elsewhere.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
A federal judge dismissed the now-30-year-old's claim that the image of him as a baby that was used for the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind" constitutes child pornography.
How Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey ended up becoming a real life Ray Finkle.
Ohio now has one new claim to fame: home to the world's largest ball of human hair.
The two lives of a wedding ring.
Astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter answers the internet's burning questions about astrophysics, and parallel universes.
For months I watched as a rare titanium 1998 Litespeed Unicoi rotted away on a quiet sidestreet until I felt I had to act.
America's road warriors have offered spare supplies and additional help to drivers that have been stuck in traffic for more than 24 hours.
Betty White was always known as America's sweetheart, but she could still deliver a devastatingly sick burn, as she did here to Sandra Bullock.