Here's A Supercut Of All The Disturbing Movie Moments That Left Us Traumatized For Life As Kids
Some scenes from movies left you scarred for life. Here's a collection of the worst ones.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Why walk when you can bounce your way through life?
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
Chameleons or beauties, star turns or character roles — these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.
As of 2016, there were just 13 left.
At first glance, this mysterious lock seemed like a tricky lock to crack, but then YouTuber LockPickingLawyer unearthed a big design flaw with the puck lock.
According to Google's archive of satellite imagery, the monolith appears to have been erected at some point between August 2015 and October 2016, and is less than a mile away from what appears to be a trail.
Flightradar24 data reveals that more flights are in the air today than on the same travel day two years ago, even though the CDC has recommended against traveling for the holiday.
You'd think that a match burning underwater would be impossible, but nothing's impossible with match sulfur, wooden glue and nail varnish.
I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Later, sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, "Are you OK?"
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. We love having the Baby Yoda looking up at us from our desk all day.
Never underestimate a mother's capacity for being an evil genius.
Sorry to break it to you, but your 2nd-grade teacher was a goddamn liar.
Eleven states let school districts decide whether students and staff must wear masks. One Georgia middle school where masks were optional became the center of an outbreak.
Orlando and New York City squared off in an unforgettable and truly chaotic penalty shoot-out which Orlando eventually won.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper rarely misses an opportunity to pick a losing fight with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and he did it again on Monday.
The Dianaissance is upon us — and boy, does it look familiar.
The company may soon have to give its customers a wider peek under the digital hood.
Cold relief in a hot, sweltering day is one of the best things in life, and this puppy knows it.
"This was amazingly irresponsible," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
Public health officials have been pleading with Americans to stay home this year for Thanksgiving. And, despite busy airports this past weekend, most people plan to follow their advice, according to a huge survey asking Americans about their holiday plans.
The author of a book on the supposed "transgender craze seducing our daughters" claims she is being silenced. It is a very loud silence.
It's not a cover we expect, but it's a cover we deserve.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will put $455 billion in unspent Cares Act funding into an account that his presumed successor, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, will soon need authorization from Congress to use.
Compared by some to the monolith featured in "2001: A Space Odyssey," could it be the work of sculptor John McCracken?
Few people in the history of medicine can say they have saved more lives than Henrietta Lacks.
This list shows the five counties in each state where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. It provides a picture of which areas in a state are most dangerous in terms of the spread of the disease.
In a city outside Atlanta, conspiracies are all the rage — and parents did not let the massive coronavirus surge stop a special day for teens.
When winter comes, the clanks and bangs from the radiator and the pipes come roaring to life.
It's 10 years since the first "Great British Bake Off" and the original series was quite different.
Let us explain.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Philip Brickman was an expert in the psychology of happiness, but he couldn't make his own pain go away.
It starts out one way, ends another way entirely.
He was the first openly gay rock musician to be signed to a major record label, declaring himself "glam rock's truest fairy" to slack-jawed media critics and listeners alike.
When liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87, six weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Mitch McConnell wasted no time.
This anamorphic floor art will mess with your eyes' sense of perception.
Conservatives are flocking to a site where they can post things that Facebook and Twitter don't allow.
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the last few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
Growing up in fear of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
The parasite — which lacks mitochondria, and the genes and proteins needed for breathing — yet again expands our horizons for the possibilities of life on Earth.
A little enthusiasm and a megaphone go a long way.
A distinguished professor of neuroscience offers a convincing hypothesis on addressing lingering COVID-19 denial.