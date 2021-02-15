Here's A Supercut Of A 8-Year-Old Nailing A Series Of Trick Shots
At the age of eight, most of us are still struggling to play ping pong. This kid, however, has mastered ping pong trick shots.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
Around 170 manatees were spotted interacting with dolphins in the shallow waters of Florida.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot of pop-culture events to get through this week including a Star Wars cast reshuffle, a beloved brand name change and more.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
Scientists are scrambling to understand rising cases of Buruli ulcer in Australia — and of the role humans and possums play in spreading it.
I'm right to be skeptical of this... right?
From Tricky Dick's god-awful toss to Slick Willie's breaking ball, who's the best pitcher of them all?
Anna Sorokin — AKA Anna Delvey — talks about prison, the criminal justice system and that new memoir she's working on.
We love whom we love, we guess, but we could also do better than this.
How figuring out who we were individually helped us to move forward — together.
Ruth Wilson's character is the highlight of HBO's "His Dark Materials."
He has heart, but not good aim.
To the extent that it's remembered, it will be as an artifact of the Trump era.
Huwe Burton was wrongly convicted because of deceptive interrogation techniques. How many more cases were "solved" the same way?
The star of "Say Anything" and "High Fidelity" epitomized Generation X's disdain for mainstream acceptance. But his subsequent career has illustrated the challenges of sustaining a no-sellout ethos.
Bears and icy lakes don't mix well together.
It would seem easier and more humane to let whatever is to be the story of Claudia's passage into adulthood and independence play out in private. But that has, of course, never been the way this nation operates.
5G may become a viable alternative to cable broadband and fiber for your home internet needs.
We'll never think about wooden spoons the same way again.
Once you get the hang of broiling, it will quickly become a cooking method you return to over and over again.
Thank goodness she dodged the charge in the nick of time.
Our health-care system relies on generics working just as brand-name drugs do. But what happens when they don't?
The queen of "galactic country" is following up a career-defining album (and a divorce) with a little help from Bach, Greek tragedy, and magic mushrooms
Thanks to another helpful skater, and some rope, it looks like the skater who fell through the ice was out of any immediate danger.
The films and TV shows based on Thomas Harris's books may seem to center around serial killers, but really they're an exploration into the mind. And the series' directors each have their own ways of showcasing it.
The social media platform was booted offline in January after the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Valerie Taylor has been diving with great whites for nearly 50 years.
While the former president has been banned from Shopify, independent sellers are still pushing Trump gear.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
We chat with Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington about how their show is crushing stereotypes about masculinity.
Judd was in the central African country to study endangered bonobos when the accident occurred.
The documentary traces the rise of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., a New York City, and global, rap icon.
Fans everywhere. Players riding to camps on bikes. Endless tales of offseason trips and ski-lift falls. Spring training is special and now entirely different.
In California, where the massive number of COVID-19 deaths has inundated funeral homes, one legislator hopes the Golden State becomes the next place to legalize the process of converting bodies into soil.
Critics say Charles River who bleeds horseshoe crabs for vaccine testing is endangering the animal & environment for profit when synthetic alternative available.
Want to keep a close eye on your front step, back yard and garage door? This three-pack of Blink cameras is $70 off today.
By discovering our latent passion for hobbies, we have found a way to find ourselves within ourselves during the pandemic.
Interviews with nearly two dozen people with knowledge of the group's workings reveal a culture of infighting, sexist language and disparate treatment.
Some predictions were prescient, but not all of them match how we're actually living today.
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data — long a closely-watched barometer of the pandemic's severity — has sent some encouraging signals. But scientists are split on why, exactly, it is happening.
It has problems common to several Southern states, like a high rate of poverty, but also an inheritance of violence.
Now that we've gotten a look at the genomes of archaic humans, researchers are trying to determine whether our differences are due to genetics.
A closer look at copper, cryotherapy, compression and float tanks.