👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'LUXURY GOODS WITH A POPULIST VENEER'

116 diggs newyorker.com

Using cartoons such as "The Simpsons" or characters of his own devising, the artist KAWS makes work that sails beyond kitsch into a wild blue yonder of self-cannibalizing motifs.

SAVE YOUR PIERS FOR ANOTHER DAY

438 diggs cnn.com

Piers Morgan's effort to frame his departure from "Good Morning, Britain" as having to do with free speech is a fitting end for the latest controversy, which has very little to do with free speech and a whole lot to do with hypocrisy, says Nicole Hemmer.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample