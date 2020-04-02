Here's A Mindblowing Short Film Exploring The Link Between The Microscopic World And The Vastness Of Our Universe
Roman Hill films a single shot take on the 8mm2 (0.3 square inch) surface of a chemical reaction and the result is spectacular.
You wouldn't get this from any other guy.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
The ocean is undergoing unprecedented changes. What does it mean for marine life, the planet and us?
The Guinness World Record holder for Tallest House of Cards Bryan Berg explains how he got so good at stacking cards.
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
A professor from Turkey on how Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's privatization of the medical system affected coronavirus preparation, and the dangers of an outbreak in Turkey's prisons.
It appears that countries are few steps ahead of everyone else in beating down the coronavirus and South Korea is definitely at the top of the list.
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
It's a hot topic under political debate: providing cash grants as a social safety net. Small programs hint at how it might work — or not — on a national scale.
But some experts say author Shinichi Mochizuki failed to fix fatal flaw in solution of major arithmetics problem.
James Cai's case was completely new to his doctors. When he grew severely ill, he tapped a network of Chinese and Chinese-American medical colleagues who helped save his life.
It turns out there are beautiful things for babies. It's also true that these are, for the most part, the most expensive baby items on the market.
The Pentagon warned the White House about a shortage of ventilators, face masks and hospital beds in 2017 — but the Trump administration did nothing.
What I learned after six years of giving positive words of comfort to friends and strangers: people want to know that they're not alone, that what they do matters, and that support is nearby.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
Major review reports recovery of marine life, but a redoubling of efforts is still needed.
Renters in apartments and houses share more than just germs with their roommates: life under coronavirus lockdown means negotiating new social rules.
She has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, but on her 66th wedding anniversary, she was able to remember who her husband was.
Today we're sharing the story of Conrad Buchanan, a devoted husband and father who died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Three progressively heavier copies of each type of matter particle exist, and no one knows why — but a new paper by Steven Weinberg takes a stab at explaining the pattern.
The writer and showrunner breaks down the science behind Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, and your "Office" favorites.
The coronavirus pandemic spells disaster for summer blockbuster season and the industry that depend on it.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
Millennials were told we could be anything, so Lizet Ocampo became a potato.
From the '60s to modern day, check out a Photorealism art archive curated by Google.
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
In his new book, investigative journalist Frank Smyth explores the group's rise to favor, particularly under the Trump administration.
Using video games, scientists show it has to do with the environment and network of prey available.
Snapshots from four nations struggling to limit deaths faster than the United States and other wealthy countries.
In reality, physicists know about many states of matter — the number is likely in the thousands. And they keep finding new ones. There are probably millions of potential states to find.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chat about the "Valentine's Day" episode in season 2 of the show.
In two years, the reality TV star has become a force in criminal justice, all while continuing to sell body-sculpting undergarments and plugging diet products on Instagram.
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
When farmers reduce tilling, plant cover crops and speckle their steads with livestock and trees, they're helping fight climate change and bolstering their bottom lines.
JP and Amber demonstrate the best ways to destroy your relationship while being sheltered in place.
Across six seasons and two networks, the terrifically funny comedy took on nearly every genre and pop culture trope.
Our collection of disparate and competing public and private companies were never going to be able to handle a pandemic.
Should the human population disappear tomorrow, what might future archaeologists find of the food we eat? And, most importantly, would any of it still be edible?
Here's our guide to what symptoms you should look out for, and how to respond if you've been exposed.
The inside world of Irish traveler children, a testosterone-fueled pool hall in Chicago and more best photos of the week.
No, the coronavirus is not an "equalizer." Black people are being infected and dying at higher rates. Here's what Milwaukee is doing about it — and why governments need to start releasing data on the race of COVID-19 patients.
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.