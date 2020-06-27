Here's A Seriously Cool Tiny House That's A Plant-Lover's Paradise
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
There's nothing more invigorating than seeing a polar bear cool itself off.
Steven Richter spent four hours sculpting this Thanos sculpture and two hours animating it into oblivion.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
A majority of American voters support demonstrations on police brutality, and many see President Trump as ill equipped on racial justice.
This long-lasting Bose Bluetooth speaker will keep the jams pumping up to 16 hours, weighs only two pounds and is built to withstand a little drizzle.
As soon as you hear it, you start picturing a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. But how did the Swiss electronic duo come up it?
Alex Kueng is one of four former officers accused of crimes in the killing of George Floyd, which happened on his third shift. His decision to join the force had frayed friendships.
Wildlife Services kills thousands of animals at ranchers and farmers' behest. But it operates with little oversight — and critics describe it as out of control.
An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.
Watson was called out for stealing Kiko's food and had the most poignant way of saying he was sorry.
Checking your phone for an extra two hours every night won't stop the apocalypse — but it could stop you from being psychologically prepared for it.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
Higher restaurant spending appears to be linked to a faster spread of the coronavirus, according to JPMorgan.
"As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths," the MSNBC host said on Friday. "And we're looking at tens of thousands more."
With its overwhelming success as a NASA partner, it's astonishing to remember that SpaceX very nearly ran out of money.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
After Facebook and Twitter, Instagram is finally getting political for people who never had to care.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
From Michael Jordan chuckling at his iPad to Bernie Sanders asking for a favor, here are the best memes of 2020 so far.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
This guy always brings a ramp to help other people with their tricks.
Steven Soderbergh's Hollywood breakthrough wasn't quite a blockbuster, but it boosted its star to the top of his profession, and made a lasting impact on the industry at large.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
Face coverings are everywhere, leading some people to speculate they might limit oxygen intake or cause carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning. It won't happen. Here's why.
Half a dozen hot-button docs have been pulled from platforms or dropped by digital distributors in the past year, angering filmmakers and viewers: "People do not like to be told they cannot see a film."
This guy is mad as hell at the St. Lucie County Commission over masks and he's not going to take it anymore.
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
Flirty digital messaging plays an increasingly important evidentiary role in cases of alleged sexual assault — mainly to cast doubt on the victim.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
A drive to succeed has become a drive to just get by. Why workplace ambition is flickering out in this endless limbo.
That was close. Too close.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Microsoft locations in NYC, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be turned into experience centers.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.
Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities — most of them white — trying to swoop in and save Africa.
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
Bail funds have been deluged with donations since the recent wave of protests began. But organizers hope these funds won't have to exist in their current form for much longer.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.