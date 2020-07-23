This Guy Found A Way To Build Himself A Real Life Invisibility Shield
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
Here's how Iron Man's suit changed as CGI technology got better.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Conventional wisdom says that liberal Dems are generally bad for the economy, while fiscally conservative Republicans are good. That conventional wisdom would be wrong.
I gave Governor Ron DeSantis more credit than he deserved for the low death rate in his state.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
6×6 was supposed to be a flashy shopping destination. Instead, it's a death knell for San Francisco development.
The pandemic is disrupting birth, death and immigration rates, and the US population could reach its lowest growth rate in 100 years.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
Quantifying the songs that will characterize the '90s.
It's only 3.6 inches long, and weighs less than an iPhone 11. And with a 10,000mAh battery inside, we'll have access to power wherever we go.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
A security firm analyzed a suspicious voicemail left to a tech company employee, part of an attempt to get the employee to send money to criminals.
Flash is dead. But the influence of Flash games on modern gameplay is inescapable. A visual essay about the history of Flash games.
Want to improve your jawline or work off that second chin? Jawzrsize is the Kickstarter-funded exercise tool designed to help you get a facelift without any invasive work. Get it now for 56 percent off at just $64.99.
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
"The attorney general has said that he does not have a timeline on this."
When you're thinking of safety proofing your homes, the lighting in a nursery isn't something that's usually on the top of your concerns.
Judy Mikovits spent years offering expert testimony in vaccine court cases, accidentally creating a window into how the anti-vaccine world tries to weaponize bad science.
Why did China build a massive amounts of empty residential units in Kangbashi District?
When the auto king fled house arrest, he captivated the world. Now, the guy who helped him is in jail — and never got paid a dime.
r/Quibi is empty.
The book that launched a thousand spreadsheets: reassessed.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Fake glasses are super trendy these days, until your nosy friends start asking you questions about them.
"I'm not afraid but I am pissed off," said Ted Wheeler to a New York Times journalist.
Microsoft reveals "Halo Infinite" footage, the trailer for the new "Fable" game and more.
Officials said they determined that a Long Island man had forged his death certificate after noticing that he misspelled "regsitry."
ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, with support from the Pulitzer Center, have for the first time modeled how climate refugees might move across international borders. This is what they found.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
To cybersecurity experts, the issue isn't so black and white.
Tug of war was once an Olympic event. It's been 100 years since those glory days. If it were to come back, here are the would-be tuggers we'd want on the rope.
Code Bullet found a way to play the longest possible game of Tetris through coding.
Researchers say a proven vaccine is highly unlikely before the election, but there may yet be positive news for the president to tout.
Collaborators Savan Kotecha, Carl Falk, Julian Bunetta and John Ryan recount the group's story and sound for their 10th anniversary.
This famously over-the-top Got Milk? ad from 1993, directed by Michael Bay, taught a whole generation who shot Alexander Hamilton.
The petty tyrants of the pool are not to be respected.
The wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been integral to his meteoric rise. But her close involvement in his career has attracted unwelcome scrutiny.
Ever notice that writers always make the heroine of a teen comedy a klutsy, ugly duckling character?
"Personal air conditioners" seem like a money-saving cooling option, but unless you live in a dry climate, you might want want to think twice.
Next month, scientists will enter "Green Banana," a 425-foot-deep sinkhole in the Floridian seafloor that may contain hidden secrets, including novel microbial life.
Michael Calabrese spotted a flash of lightning crash into the Statue of Liberty.
Thanks to the Trump administration's signature mix of incompetence and corruption, America is knee-deep in fraud and corporate malfeasance.
Searching Google's ad buying portal for "Black girls" returned hundreds of terms leading to "adult content"
The Afsluitdijk, a 20-mile dam and causeway, has been hailed as an icon of Dutch engineering.
How does peanut butter gutted from hundreds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups taste on its own?
In addition to playing the role of a good friend, groomsmen for hire provide wedding planning tips and ensure that your big day runs smoothly.
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
Digital messaging was supposed to make our work lives easier and more efficient, but the math suggests that meetings might be better.
Can you imagine a world without refrigerators? Here's how we kept things cool before that revolutionary invention changed our lives.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.