Here's A Mind-Boggling Visualization Of How We're Hurtling Through Space At 1,000 Miles Per Hour
This dizzying explanation for how the Earth is hurling through the universe will make you reach for the Dramamine.
This dizzying explanation for how the Earth is hurling through the universe will make you reach for the Dramamine.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This dizzying explanation for how the Earth is hurling through the universe will make you reach for the Dramamine.
Do I like their new album or do I just really, really want to like it?
Former Russian air defense commander Mikhail Khodaryonok has a sobering analysis of the invasion of Ukraine on Russian state TV, saying "virtually the entire world is against us."
The first successful test of a prototype AGM-183A ARRW comes as the program's future is increasingly uncertain.
Peterson was dragged on the platform after criticising the appearance of Sports Illustrated model Yumi Nu.
Adam Ragusea delivers a solid history lesson on the American restaurant menu, reveals why he will never disrespect chain restaurants and explains how the menu has drastically changed in style over the years.
Here are three possible explanations for why Elon Musk, thankfully, still hasn't declared himself the new CEO of Twitter.
Here's a breakdown of circuits where the fastest qualifier usually does better than everyone else on race day.
Van Neistat reveals a packing philosophy that might change the way you travel.
For the first time in MLB history, the two L.A. area teams and the two NYC teams are all in first place. So which coast is the best coast? ESPN debates.
Caution and epistemic humility can guide our approach.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
If you just happened to tune into this "Law & Order" scene without any context, your world might have been rocked.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Based on a George Saunders novel, two convicts plan an escape from a futuristic prison that allows people to reduce their sentence in exchange for some bizarre experiments. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, it begins streaming on June 17.
$9.8 billion — and that tranche for Ukraine is only part of the picture.
Kimberley, 37, and Manuel, 54, met on a plane in 2018. They now live together in Mexico with their dog
Steve Aoki threw a disastrous opening pitch that made 50 Cent's legendarily dreadful first pitch look not so bad by comparison.
Cops pull over 20 million Americans every year — here's what to know if it happens to you.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Gorilla Nems, a rapper from Coney Island, NY, went through very rough times before striking gold when a bunch of YouTubers shot him with a microphone in his hand. Here's how the local legend started the "Bing-Bong" trend that made its way to Joe Biden's White House.
Breastfeeding isn't free — and it isn't a solution to the national baby formula shortage.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
Entertainment outlets are treating the event like their Super Bowl.
Eleanor Morton hilariously performs the best imitation of the tour guide at a Scottish distillery.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
Lisa Marie Presley said she's seen Luhrmann's upcoming film "Elvis," scheduled for release in June, and gave it a glowing review.
Patrick Cc: breaks down how Tila Tequila has had one of the most shocking falls from grace, going from being the queen of MySpace to getting permanently banned from Twitter for making a Nazi salute.
This projector weighs under a pound, and it's just a tick over five inches long. It even has a built-in battery for ease of use anywhere.
"I would hope it would give anyone pause to find out that their browser history matches that of a mass murderer," Colbert said.
WalletHub scanned the 150 most populated American cities to determine which city was the best place to start your professional career.
Lorne Michaels and his eclectic cast of performers turned "Saturday Night Live" into a phenomenon and then began their cinematic universe — only to wind it down a few years later. Here's why.
The legendary drummer went all-out for the band he loved. But in the months before he died on tour, Hawkins told multiple friends he "couldn't f—ing do it anymore."
A viral Reddit thread compiles some of the things that old people frequently complain about and some of the hypocrisy hits like a ton of bricks.
Here's why Apple decided to go the untraditional route when it came to designing its smartwatch form factor.
Eric Burgess, Rosemead High School's "Golden Boy," repeatedly groomed students for sex. No one stopped him for more than 20 years.
Planning a trip to the Andromeda Galaxy? Not so fast.
Judd Apatow explained why he decided to co-direct and chronicle the life of Carlin in the new HBO series "George Carlin's American Dream."
Niles Abston explains how an innocuous phone call got him into trouble while ordering at a Burger King, and the one thing that stopped him from being a famous artist.
Four months after the most famous deportation in tennis history, Novak Djokovic is reemerging on the world stage. Would a 21st Grand Slam win be enough?
A Lyft driver in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania had no tolerance for these passengers after they made racist comments upon entering his car.
Palestinian creators are claiming their posts are being shadow-banned and deleted.
Replacement theory, espoused by the suspect in the Buffalo massacre, has been embraced by some right-wing politicians and commentators.
Watch the world's fastest jet suit scale a mountain amid poor visibility that would make it impossible for a helicopter to traverse in a rescue situation.
"Acting was important — but I can't deny that Peter Weller's chin was one of the main reasons we cast him."
Clever marketers have figured out how easy it is to simulate online intimacy at scale, ventriloquizing alluring models with cheap, offshore labor.