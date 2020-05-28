Here's A Low-Tech Demonstration Of How A Computer 'Works' Using Marbles And Switches
The Action Lab shows off a Turing Tumble, a series of switches that can count, add, subtract and even multiply.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
The Washington Post painstakingly reconstructed the events immediately preceding the death of George Floyd using "private security footage and audio of EMS calls as well as cellphone video."
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
What history can teach us about our current economic situation in the United States.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Of all the many tangible climate change impacts, none may be bigger than coastal erosion and permafrost slump.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.
Think more in line with Spotify.
The pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the lonely, confined lives many immigrants in the United States were already living.
Along a famed stretch of English coastline, amateur and professional collectors alike fill their satchels with fossils before the 200-million-year-old treasures are reclaimed by the waves.
A supercut of the most exquisitely designed bathrooms seen in popular video games.
For years, Venezuelan players have been making a living by playing Jagex's free MMORPG RuneScape
Neuroscientists could use brain waves to spur immune cells into action against the disease — but the process is almost too fantastic to believe.
YouTuber Turnah81 demonstrates how to build a portable working air supply for an emergency.
In Baltimore, why an ex-politician who resigned in scandal just might be the mayor the city is looking for.
When the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit Earth, it struck at an angle that maximized its destructive potential, according to new computer simulations of the catastrophic event.
The agency is pursuing contracts with private detention providers to circumvent state and local efforts to curtail and regulate immigrant detention.
Aging, poorly maintained structures put thousands at risk — and climate change is only making things worse.
Lockdown has made clearer than ever the need to dismantle structural capitalism. Here are some things to consider as America reopens.
Today at 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dragon successfully docked into the International Space Station.
Rising seas are claiming land, changing lives and transforming our relationship with nature.
A snow-covered vault in Antarctica could help preserve chunks of disappearing glaciers.
Don't just settle for a swing set like a chump — take things to the next level for your kids (or, y'know, you) with a DIY amusement park or roller coaster.
Sociologist Georg Simmel diagnosed the character of modern city life: finance, fashion and becoming strangers to one another.
A craftsman challenges himself to build the sharpest bronze knife possible in just one day.
Miyazaki's full catalog is coming to HBO Max. Here's what to know.
Foreign leaders are also reacting to the turmoil in the United States.
Does nepeta cataria have a drug-like effect on cats?
How Spectacle Island was transformed from landfill to lush.
From New York to Los Angeles, police officers escalated the national unrest.
The Brick Wall built a miniature mechanical Tapas Factory constructed out of Legos.
As thousands protest the death of George Floyd, BuzzFeed News is debunking the hoaxes and disinformation that have been spreading online.
Once designed to accompany the silver screen in a nation passionate about film, their work has moved to the domain of private art collections and upscale restaurants.
The carbon dioxide saved by the coronavirus lockdown is just a drop in the bucket.
A coming novel tells the story of the piano student who was the dedicatee of one of classical music's most famous works.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
NYU's Grad Alley, a virtual reality graduation celebration, can't cover up its response to coronavirus.
"That was when the metaphor of the taxi cab occurred to me. That is what I was: this person in an iron box, a coffin, floating round the city, but seemingly alone."
Liam Thompson builds a contraption which charges your phone when you play the piano.
Officials in Minneapolis promised a stronger response to protests over the death of George Floyd as police and demonstrators across the nation continue to clash.
The movie launched 35 years of familiar animation obsessions — except when it came to villains.
A new book explains how corporations create a climate of doubt around science and expertise.
"In effect what we have created is the first comprehensive roadmap of the heart's nervous system that can be referenced by other researchers for a range of questions about the function, physiology, and connectivity of different neurons in the ICN."
The author of "Blood: An Epic History Of Medicine and Commerce" shares insights on the history of convalescent plasma therapy — and how it might help people with coronavirus.
