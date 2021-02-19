Here's A Good Technique To Fix Your Printer When It's Broken
According to YouTuber HowToBasic, this troubleshooting method works on all printer models.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
According to YouTuber HowToBasic, this troubleshooting method works on all printer models.
A suspected porch pirate in Mississauga, Ontario was arrested after making the most embarrassing getaway imaginable.
John Jurasek digs up his very first ever video review that never was uploaded to YouTube until now.
The SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition is the motor vehicle for the family who wants it all.
Her guests include recent newsmakers Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Gina Carano.
"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And If you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."
As Metallica began playing "For Whom the Bell Tolls" for the BlizzCon gaming convention, Twitch suddenly muted the band and replaced the music with 8-bit synth sounds to avoid copyright infringement. Somewhere, a Napster fan is smiling.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Global cases are at half of their peak a month ago, offering a fragile window of opportunity as vaccinations begin to take effect.
The legendary dance duo have called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris.
This documentary gives us a revealing look into what happened to Chernobyl looks like after humans moved out and animals move in.
The awkward feeling when your uncensored thoughts get shared with the whole group.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Authorities are investigating what kind of threat the conspiracy movement poses.
There's a beauty to watching a ballon that's the height of seven men get popped in slow motion.
Prisoners with contraband phones sent pictures of their increasingly pitiful meals during an historic nightmare.
Is this much snow normal? Are winter storms getting more common? We answer all your burning questions about the strange winter weather this week.
It's not magic. It's engineering.
The investigative TV news show raised the alarm about the plutonium carried on the rocket. Turned out it was the wrong kind of plutonium.
Birth control does a lot more besides prevent pregnancy — and you should know about it.
You may be more or less aware of the horrific treatment of animals in meatpacking facilities. But you may know less about the problematic working conditions of workers in these places.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
They can't give you any prescribed medication that you might need, but they can offer you ice.
The property values of the popular game reflect a legacy of racism and inequality.
The end may not be here for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but as Thursday's Australian Open loss to Naomi Osaka shows, every moment now carries added significance.
According to YouTuber HowToBasic, this troubleshooting method works on all printer models.
A look at major events in the complicated history of the director, his children and the Farrow family as a new documentary revisits the case.
Pictures of the stray dogs with vibrant blue fur went viral on Russian social media. But there's a nice ending to this tail.
Claire Saffitz shares the rights tools, for the right job.s
And why Google is actually going to pay news publishers.
VICE's Taji Ameen found the worst rated flying school, checked the comments to see if they were genuinely angry, and decided he was going to take a lesson there.
Humans are designed to touch and be touched - which is why so many who live on their own have suffered during the pandemic. Will we ever fully recover?
Ambience videos pair relaxing soundscapes with animated scenery to make viewers feel immersed in specific spaces, like a cozy library or a fireside during a snowstorm.
While driving through Algonquin Park, Ontario, Canada, a dog growls at the wild dogs it sees in the road.
The icon's hilariously candid tweets have made her an unlikely social media queen. Now — with a little help from the manager who calls her Mom — she's setting a standard for how to be a living legend.
More than 50 years after passage of the Fair Housing Act, it's time to sue the suburbs.
According to the FAA, the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff, and parts of it fell in areas outside Denver.
A Redditor realized she had inadvertently created an army of crows that loyally defended her from strangers. What happened next might surprise you.
The president promised to go big on infrastructure. The $105 billion North Atlantic Rail plan between Boston and New York City definitely fits the bill.
A waterfall in Cloverdale, Indiana was half-frozen because of the cold.
Maybe so. But the pharmaceutical industry may not be ready for medicine you can chew like fruit leather.
Am I some kind of monster for getting pregnant on the sly?
For the first time in 45 years a Victorian home, that is over 130-years-old, in San Francisco is being moved. It's transported using a remote operated hydraulic dolly.
The loud boom was unmistakable aboard United Flight 328 just after takeoff on Saturday. Something had clearly gone very wrong.
Half of all Americans have dealt with an incarcerated family member. Reuben Miller tells his story about why we need to change.
Ethan Chlebowski gives us two simple solutions to help finish leftover focaccia.
It was never about the cookie cake itself. Like the best mall food, its seduction was more complex — and emotional.
Music journalist Lisa Robinson has kept an archive of the cassette tapes containing hundreds of interviews she's done in her Upper East Side rental.
Her guests include recent newsmakers Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Gina Carano.
Chloé Zhao's stunning Oscar frontrunner unusually centers a single woman over 60 to illuminate an America that rarely garners mainstream attention.
Ten years ago, a then-unknown Frank Ocean released a mixtape that featured him singing over MGMT and Coldplay tracks in a style that wasn't generally expected of young Black artists. This is the story of how the project came to be — and the impact it still has.
"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And If you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."
Prosecutors have highlighted two militant groups — the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys — as being the most organized in last month's assault.
How a small community kept a developer's childhood project alive long enough to be completed.
Spanning from 1957 to 1961, Jim Henson made 179 commercials for the defunct brand Wilkins Coffee and they're surprisingly violent.