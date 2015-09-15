Here's A Cool Science Experiment Demonstrating What The Pressure Of The Ocean Does To Foam Cups
The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences shows what happens when foam cups experience underwater pressure.
The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences shows what happens when foam cups experience underwater pressure.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences shows what happens when foam cups experience underwater pressure.
Kyiv's top prosecutor accuses 10 Russian soldiers of looting, torture and murder.
James Corden stuns his audience by saying he's leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023.
Making brain-tingling videos is fairly new, but the feeling itself is not.
Samsung's new advert has been criticised by some women's running groups for being unrealistic.
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
Ten full-time staff members were laid off less than five months after launch.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Former president hadn't posted on own app in months.
CNN+ was a case study in why spending $300 million on a product nobody wants to buy is a bad business idea.
Laborers worked for a month disposing of birds killed in a gruesomely inhumane manner. Then they found they too were disposable
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Here's how ABS helps a driver maintain better control of a vehicle versus regular braking.
The bolide, which disintegrated in Louisiana, was also reportedly spotted in Arkansas and Mississippi.
The Mars helicopter drone Ingenuity has captured aerial photos of some of the used Perseverance landing gear. NASA says this detailed aerial perspective could provide valuable insights for future missions.
James O'Donoghue created a stunning visualization of our solar system that helps illustrate the scale of our planet compared to everything else.
An Italian court ruled on Wednesday that children born in the country will be given both their mother's and father's last names when they are born.
From the mind of Mike Myers comes a miniseries called "The Pentaverate." about a Canadian journalist who's out to win his job back by exposing the world's most influential secret society.
Robots are about to venture into the sunless depths of lunar craters to investigate ancient water ice trapped there, while remote studies find hints about how water arrives on rocky worlds.
The major increase in US support would include $20bn in military assistance, plus economic aid.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jimmy and Jessica Alba competed against Benicio Del Toro and Miguel in a game where each team took turns trying to get their partners to guess movie titles in under five seconds without saying their names. The result was pure chaos.
Here's why electric vehicles aren't exactly the perfect future we were promised, and why they shouldn't be considered a foolproof method to combat climate change.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
Amber Heard pledged to pay the ACLU $3.5 million after reaching a divorce settlement with Johnny Depp back in 2016, but only paid a portion of that amount — and some of the money might have come from Elon Musk.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as they face off against the biggest carnivore ever seen in "Jurassic World Dominion," releasing on June 10, 2022.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Data shows that there's a new California city hotter than Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and that it's time to take Miami seriously as a legit big city.
Ben Shapiro cuts off a student during a contentious back-and-forth about wokeness during an event at Iowa State University.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
Shouldn't TikTok users have agency over what we're exposed to?
Dr. Erica Brozovsky explains that pronouns have been around for hundreds of years and are a quintessential way that we communicate.
Grocery prices are up, so we might as well figure out how to save the most. Two CNBC reporters found out which major store is the most cost-effective.
"Mystery Incorporated" is the gritty live-action reboot of a beloved children's animated show that we all deserve.
With the centenary of his birth, screenwriter Nigel Kneale is being celebrated for his varied work — including his landmark dramas about an alien-infested UK.
Someone captured a sea lion take a seat poolside after a dip in the pool.
Here's what you're going to see a lot of this wedding season.
Den of Geek considers why Barry Keoghan's Joker should not be the main villain in "The Batman 2."
WSJ's Joanna Stern called the inventor of the iPhone autocorrect feature, Ken Kocienda, out on the ducking issue on everyone's minds.
For those who remember the old days here's Mac OS 8 in a browser.
Five million payphone calls are still made each year in the UK. Who is making them — and why?
The Anne Hathaway coming-of-age comedy is something everyone can enjoy as demonstrated by this heartwarming TikTok.
The only surprise bigger than Olivia Wilde showing the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" was the moment she was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis.
The cool, blue tones of the ice combined with otherworldly features, shapes, and light can lead to portfolio-worthy photos. How to find and photograph remote ice caves safely, however, is often the most challenging aspect of ice cave photography.
Powerful soccer agent Mino Raiola is upset with fake news circulating about his death.
A fancy camera offers new insight into the distinct calls of a springtime male wood frog chorus.
By tweeting disparaging remarks about two Twitter lawyers, Elon Musk already broke his merger agreement.