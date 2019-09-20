Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe

Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.

'A Putin Protege'
npr.org

Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina has cultivated the image of a nerdy, opera-loving technocrat, trapped in place by Putin's decision to go to war in Ukraine. It's not that simple.

300+ years of asking
thetrace.org

After receiving several questions from readers, our Ask The Trace series examines militia groups, from the Constitution to the modern day.

not long for this world
axios.com

CNN execs think the launch has been successful. Discovery executives disagree.

CASH AND GRAB
qz.com

The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces