Here's A Comprehensive Breakdown Of How An Umpire Ejected A Manager After Breaking His Belt
Home plate umpire Taka Matsuda suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a game, and Jomboy Media helpfully explains how it all went down.
Across the world, students are graduating after an unimaginable year.
Jackie pulls an epic prank on her co-workers and Inside Edition gets the exclusive interview.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We're not sure how real this is, but apparently "foreign accent syndrome" does happen, even though it's very rare.
Josh Ourada fell 200 feet while free-soloing in Yosemite this spring and lived to talk about it
The dark comedy, adapted from a viral Twitter thread, isn't just based on social media. It's about it.
Three companies own 90 percent of the world's insulin and have consistently raised prices to ridiculous levels. Here's how biohackers are finding a way to help consumers who can't afford this life saving drug.
Almost 30 years ago, an American court ruled that victims of the Ferdinand Marcos regime in the Philippines should be compensated. The money was very well hidden.
Forget the inflation scolds. Ignore the small-business Scrooges. There's a very different story in the data.
When Donald Trump suggested injecting bleach, the Genesis II Church had just the "sacrament" — until Operation Quack Hack landed four elders in jail.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Going on a first date can be one of the most fraught situations — here are the biggest mistakes people make when going out with someone for the first time, told in the most tongue-in-cheek way.
MLB's "sticky stuff" crackdown is a reminder that when it comes to bending the rules, hometown fans are always forgiving.
Tired of receiving all those spam calls? You can try out this trick.
Even before COVID-19, the lines between our work and private lives were blurring. As we edge out of the pandemic, why does setting better boundaries still feel so tough?
On the eve of Wimbledon and what could be his last wildcard appearance, Andy Murray recalls the good times, the bad times and what retirement might serve up.
For people that came of age during the mid-2000s, the original Razr was part of their cultural heritage. This app allows you to get that same feeling again.
The heat-caused damage in the Pacific Northwest is a stark sign of how screwed our infrastructure is when it comes to climate change.
The company is successfully rebalancing the share of its business coming from wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
You've probably heard about Mentos and Coke. Now The Action Lab introduces us to something with a little more bite — a coca-cola rocket made from canned air.
After he killed two people in Kenosha, opportunists turned his case into a polarizing spectacle.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Free Fly's Bamboo Lightweight Hoody is the perfect blend of ridiculous comfort and natural UPF sun protection. It's the perfect shirt for staying cool and comfortable for long days on the water.
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
Unexpectedly, many had a pretty favorable impression of British people.
Contract drivers say algorithms terminate them by email — even when they have done nothing wrong.
The world has 56.1 million millionaires. The majority of them live in one of three countries.
With recent attention given to veterans who say they are sick because of exposure to burn pits, here's what one medical doctor explains happens to your body when you inhale the fumes of burning garbage.
SN 2018zd meets all the criteria for an "electron-capture" supernova.
Over 80 years ago, Hormel Foods introduced a simple, canned meat product called Spam. It would go on to become one of the greatest marketing success stories of all time. (From 2018)
There are multiple ways to interpret what a continent is. The Map Men explain the different methods and reasoning behind counting continents.
Immune cells are still organizing to fight the coronavirus months after inoculation, scientists reported.
From Doja Cat duets to angsty anthems to hot girl bangers, we take the temperature on 12 of this year's contenders.
Here are some tips from a former TSA worker on what you can and cannot get away with.
Sure, most of that is "a Land Rover badge," but this has class that draws people in beyond the specs.
Don't act like you don't want to surprise your family with a three-foot stuff baguette. Everybody wants that.
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
This is why the US can't have nice things.
As one of the largest U.S. rescue operations in recent memory continues, those who escaped the tower or lost loved ones want to know how the 12-story structure could have failed so suddenly.
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
Daytime TV's original "Queen of Nice" shifted expectations for talk shows and the people who host them. 25 years later, O'Donnell and staff reflect on the show's revolutionary '90s success.
Virologist Danielle Anderson paints a very different picture of the Wuhan Institute.
Bryce Dershem's microphone cut out and his speech was taken from him when his valedictorian speech started referencing his queer identity. However, he was able to continue on and recite his speech from memory.
American, Delta, and United spent a year laying off workers. Now the airlines need them back.
One such thing I loved working with (and now use in my own kitchen) is the humble yet infinitely useful sizzle platter. What's a sizzle platter and why do I love it so much? Allow me to explain.