👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

HE'S ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT

5 diggs thecut.com

Written from 36 years' worth of diaries, McConaughey's autobiography, "Greenlights," comes in the actor's 50th year of life. It will be sold as a celebrity memoir, but its tales are so tall it reads more like a book of folk tales for grown-ups.

TRAGEDY AT SEA

25 diggs outsideonline.com

At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample