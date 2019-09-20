Here's A Breakdown Of The Heartbreaking Moment When A College Baseball Home Run Got Taken Away
This has got to be the worst rule in sports.
This has got to be the worst rule in sports.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This has got to be the worst rule in sports.
The house is flush in the middle of a Masters parking lot.
A tour behind the scenes of Austin's Landing Strip Gentlemen's Club.
Despite years of fantasizing about a button that would let you edit your tweets, Twitter users are vehemently rejecting the formal announcement of the feature.
Washington D.C police found five human fetuses in Lauren Handy's — an anti-abortion activist — apartment last week. Turns out there were way, way more.
If anyone had any doubts about the Tesla Model X Plaid, here's how it does head to head with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO.
Why does it only feel acceptable to do so when we're dangerously burned out?
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Here's why this under construction London underground station has been a logistical nightmare.
PureGym conducted a survey to find out which music improves your workout performance the most. Here's what they found.
He says Hertz has implemented new policies to prevent this from happening again, adding that he expects to settle with victims.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Everyone wants to live near Central Park. Here's the cheapest available apartment that's nearby.
Redistricting changed the electoral calculus in several battleground states: Some legislative chambers got more competitive, while other previously contested chambers got sewn up for one party.
Remember when the biggest problem in the country was when Healthcare.gov wouldn't load when you tried to sign up? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
The failure to take Ukraine's capital exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the world's strongest.
For years, locals had had to cook their own meals or leave the island for food.
"Over the course of this 60 day fitness challenge, I got stronger and saw noticeable improvements in my pushups and pull-ups. I am really happy with my at home workout routine and my overall body transformation," he said.
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Here's how TB12 does it.
Four dancers, all plaintiffs in a bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit against a charismatic teacher and his world-famous ballerina wife, speak out together for the first time.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
The 15-time major champion will tee off in the first round at Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday morning at 10:34 am.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
"It was a certain manner of soul searching that I had done. I had changed enough as a person to where it felt like it would be a beautiful thing to have another chance," said Frusciante who rejoined RHCP for their new record "Unlimited Love."
A study finds that Instagram failed to act on 90 percent of abuse sent via direct message to five high-profile influencers on the platform, including actress Amber Heard.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.
The comedian and actor delivered an impersonation of what Denzel Washington would've said to Will Smith off stage at the award show.
New images leaked on Twitter show what everyone seems to have been pointing to — no more notches.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
"Is that not the saddest damn thing you've ever seen in your life?" Kimmel quipped.
The first known flight of Lockheed Martin's HAWC was kept quiet in an effort to avoid worsening relations with Russia.
Okay, there are a few more scenes of women interacting in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy than this video shows, but the point stands: there aren't many.
"Shame on Congress for not sucking it up and doing what needs to be done," the senator told Recode.
Liverpool's Andy Robertson had the best response when a reporter asked about the opposing fans throwing lighters at him during the game.
Sure, hundreds of Bentleys and Porsches died, but what about that 1996 Prelude?
Amanda Seyfried told Jimmy Fallon the exhaustive process it took to master that infamous Elizabeth Holmes' voice in "The Dropout."
Save up to 35% on this classic digital pet. Maybe this time around it'll last longer than a week.
Professional sports at its finest folks.
This week, Twitter served up the chaos, and we're just passing it on. You're welcome.
That's it. That's the video.
Compromised data includes full names and brokerage portfolio values.
Jenny Slate is bringing her stop-motion anthropomorphic shell to the silver screen as "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" comes to theaters on June 24.
The Indian Premier League, with its corruption scandals and over-the-top entertainment, is the richest cricket club in the world.
"Sunrise" host Natalie Barr had the best reaction when a weather segment, that took place at a bachelorette party, went full monty.
It's time to make official what many of us already know to be true: that Fox is one of pop culture's most fascinating figures, and a paragon of celebrity.
We're allegedly in the Golden Age of Male Nudity in movies and on TV, but if all those hogs are prosthetics, what are we really looking at?