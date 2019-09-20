Here's A Breakdown Of How This Foul Ball Completely Doused A Fan In Beer
This guy was a tremendously good sport about getting soaked in beer by a foul ball.
This guy was a tremendously good sport about getting soaked in beer by a foul ball.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This guy was a tremendously good sport about getting soaked in beer by a foul ball.
Chester Cheetah is technically verboten — but legal loopholes keep Germans stocked with cheesy snacks.
A cool, short history of how roads were constructed in Ancient Rome.
A viking king returns for his throne after it was unjustly taken away from him. It's an old tale, but does the Nordic twist make it more exciting?
Home to Portugal's "mountain of stars" and some of Europe's least light-polluted skies, the Alentejo region is best seen at night.
In the penultimate season of "Stranger Things," the gang returns to Hawkins, Indiana and their story takes a turn for the worst. Coming to Netflix on May 27, 2022.
What do the descendants of dethroned monarchs have to offer the continent in the 21st century?
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
20-year-old climate activist Miranda Whelehan attempts to talk sense to Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and hits a brick wall.
After hackers targeted T-Mobile in August, T-Mobile hired a third-party firm that went undercover and bought exclusive access to the data.
After becoming one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, Maisie Williams committed to a radical next step: being herself.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jack Wallace says there's some problems he has with Oscar Isaac's British accent.
Here's how it came together.
"It was a little silly, but incorporated enough bodybuilding elements to make it tasteful and fitting." — Anonymous YouTube comment.
Furries have joined a mass strike against Etsy for raising sellers' transaction fees.
This is how a brand director in Orange County, CA, spends her money over the course of one week.
Brazilian Yanis Terzis recorded himself gliding through ancient ruins in the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt.
This week, a goth bride, a white professor agonizing over whether to say the N-word in class, and a letter writer who thinks a reasonable way to end their dog's barking is to ask their neighbors to stop taking walks.
"Breaking Bad's" Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are confirmed to appear in "Better Call Saul's" final season. How will the prequel pull it off?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The Northwest Angle is the most inconvenient place to live in America, the only place in the contiguous United States north of the 49th parallel — made even more complicated when Canada closed their borders to Americans during the pandemic, effectively marooning its citizens.
A couple from Hamilton, Ontario recorded their cat getting taken away by the Domino's delivery man in a bizarre incident.
Mother's Day is only a few weeks away, so you better start shopping.
No one likes getting unsolicited advice, but new research from Harvard suggests that we need more Larry David-types who are willing to ruthlessly give it.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cam captured the terrifying moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a box truck. Fortunately, none of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.
Not everything needs to be on a desk or stuck collecting dust on a shelf. This is a smart way to make your organization part of your interior design.
The quality of your image need not suffer just because you're using a projector. Clip the digital coupon, and you can save an extra $150 off this beautiful 4K projector.
A cheerful Henry Winkler told Jimmy Kimmel the moment he learned he was a hoarder and talks about all the cool stuff he's held on to over the years.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
"I have not seen anything this embarrassing since Jimmy Carter introduced KISS," Colbert quipped on his show Monday.
Will Russia's propaganda campaign continue to work on its citizens and others? Or will the lies fall apart?
Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Matt Gaetz's claim that the late night host attacks women by pointing out the beleaguered Congressman might need to look at himself in the mirror.
The daring and design that went into the best-selling computer of all time.
Bless them.
Sean Murphy's badonkadonk really took one for the team in their 13-2 rout of the Devil Rays.
A subway station in Brooklyn, New York, was attacked on Tuesday morning by a person wearing a gas mask, NYPD officials say.
Have you ever had the bitter realization that something you've often been told and believed was false? A viral Reddit thread prompted many people to reveal some of the worst too-good-to-check fallacies they've ever heard.
"Mortal Kombat 2" is often hailed as one of the most influential fighting games in history but the CPU AI was straight up rigged against the player.
Before Jerry Sandusky, there was Todd Hodne. Before the serial sexual predator who ended Paterno's career, there was the serial predator who left his career untouched. Here are finally the voices of the women who want this story told.
Adult superstar Maitland Ward argues that it's time for Hollywood to embrace the expertise of the porn industry (and vice versa).
San Francisco Police pulled over a vehicle for driving without its lights on — and then they discovered nobody was in the car.
Tom Scott visits a robot company that makes the most photorealistic humanoid robots in the world and you might be surprised how far humanoid technology has advanced so far.
You've got to savor it now — before you start playing "Elden Ring."
The besieged country says people in the Mariupol area have developed respiratory issues.
This has got to be one of the most epic things to ever happen during a competitive tennis match.
Amid the current crisis, Fiona Hill and other former advisers are connecting President Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine to Jan. 6. And they're ready to talk.