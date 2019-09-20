Here's A Breakdown Of Everything That Happened At That Bizarre NFT Festival In New York City
NFT.NYC dubbed itself as the Super Bowl of NFTs. It was a bit of a freak show.
NFT.NYC dubbed itself as the Super Bowl of NFTs. It was a bit of a freak show.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
It appears Austin Butler had this whole Elvis thing figured out way back in 2019.
Meta told its workers on Friday not to openly discuss the Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.
NFT.NYC dubbed itself as the Super Bowl of NFTs. It was a bit of a freak show.
In a surprise move, Q returns to tease a new "game" in cryptic posts.
Things are bad. They will get worse. But despair has never been an option.
Evan Rachel Wood is playing Madonna in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and she gave a preview of coming attractions on "The Tonight Show."
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
In select excerpts from the Supreme Court's decision this morning on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, we unpack and explain what both the opinion and the dissent entail.
George Carlin did not mince words for pro-life conservatives in his 1996 HBO special "Back In Town."
"The storytelling of food is getting, literally and figuratively, more colorful."
In "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On", the eponymous character learns what internet fame can do.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Karim Jovian asked people about their opinions on abortion in New York City and accidentally ran into Alexander Sanger, the grandson of Margaret Sanger, who founded Planned Parenthood.
"They're pieces of junk. Nobody bought them."
Robin Hood the Australian shepherd and Teddy the Andalusian horse have the most wholesome interspecies relationship.
The object of the game is to kill "fake news turkeys".
Dawn Dines, founder of Stamp Out Spiking, on the warning signs — and why it's on the agenda at last.
Daniel LaBelle swings off doors, climbs through walls, jumps off furniture but he won't forgive himself for this tactical error.
This week we've also got a Republican with the most offensive Juneteenth tweet imaginable, a CEO with 6 kids who definitely got where he did all by himself and a TSA spokesperson protecting us from villainous liquids over 3.4oz.
Trigger bans, pre-Roe restrictions and fetal heartbeat laws will automatically activate in 22 states now that the Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
We've been waiting on pins and needles for an update to the wildest wedding dress mixup story and it was worth the wait.
After the company reported losing subscribers.
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
California's reservoirs are at critically low levels but consumption is way up. How did it get so bad and what's the next shoe to drop?
Redditors pointed out all the gigs that Hollywood and TV filmmakers need to pay more attention to on screen, otherwise they're going to get called out.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Joe Biden vowed to "codify Roe v. Wade and protect a woman's constitutional right to choose" in remarks made after the Supreme Court announced their ruling overturning the landmark abortion rights decision on Friday.
The move upends the constitutional right to abortion granted by the Roe V Wade ruling in 1973.
Take a vacation in a book with our top recommended books for summer 2022.
One Angels fan caught a ball tossed over by Royals outfielder MJ Melendez and gave it to a young fan. When the kid caught a Jared Walsh home run, he returned the favor.
Jessica Beshir's psychedelic new documentary, Faya Dayi, explores the history of Khat — a mystical green leaf discovered by Sufi imams on their search for "eternal life".
J.K. Rowling appeared to realize something wasn't quite right as the cringeworthy conversation dragged on.
Bad weather, staffing shortages, and high travel means flying will be more painful than ever this summer holiday season.
Things are about to get really weird in the world of image-generating AI.
Jordan Klepper shared clips from the January 6 hearing with people outside a Donald Trump rally and left some folks mystified.
A New Zealand batsman hit the ball straight into his teammate at the other end, the ball ricocheted off his bat, stayed in the air and was caught in the field — sending the batsman back to the stands.
Stephen Colbert reacts to the revelation at Thursday's January 6 hearing that Trump's team suggested that Italian satellites were switching ballots from Trump to Biden.
James Eagle illustrates the stunning rise of the world's population combining historical data with the new UN data.
The federal government has investigated a Charlotte district at least three times over Title IX, which guards against sex discrimination in education.
We know Imposter Syndrome is bad for our mental health. But an expert tells us how it's also messing with our wallets.
Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson and John McEntee reveal the Republican lawmakers who asked Donald Trump for a pardon after the January 6 riot.
The TV series, titled Church Girls, is inspired by the comedian's own experiences growing up in suburban Ohio.
A new study from the University of Missouri suggests that those with partners who are seen as just as attractive as them are more likely to have a successful relationship.
There's so many foreign words that the English language doesn't have a word for yet. Erica Brozovsky, Ph.D. schools us on a couple ones that sound amazing.
The company unveiled the new experimental feature this week, despite no evidence people asked for this.
A Tesla was in a junkyard for three weeks. Then it burst into flames.