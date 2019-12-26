Recommended

STRIKE OUT

protests.space

Americans have taken to the streets in more than twenty thousand protests since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Count Love catalogues those events by crawling the web for news stories about protest. The data only includes events that were covered in the media. However, Count Love offers a rich look into protest in the public eye.

TALL TALES

1 digg gizmodo.com

The battle over Donald Trump's rightful place in the presidential tallness hierarchy has waged on over the past several years, without ceasefire, on the Wikipedia page "Heights of presidents and presidential candidates of the United States" &mdash an edit war so bitter and petty and senseless that only our current president could have manufactured it.

LET IT SNOWBALL, LET IT SNOWBALL

nbcnews.com

A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm. Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight. The video ends with Barnes clocking Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke in the back of the head with a snowball.